Sade Is Recording First Album Since 2010 - Noise11.com

Sade is reportedly back in the studio working on her first new album since 2010.

Billboard is reporting Sade has been recording at Miraval Studios in France. The studio is now owned by Brad Pitt and French producer Damien Quintard. Sade (the band)/Sade Adu (the singer), are the first act to record there under Pitt rule.

Artists who have recorded there under previous management include Pink Floyd, AC/DC, Jimmy Barnes, Yes, Muse and The Cure.

Sade released the song ‘The Big Unknown’ for the Steve McQueen directed movie ‘Widows’ in 2018.

The last album ‘Soldier of Love’ was released in 2010. It reached no 4 in Australia and the UK and no 1 in the USA.

