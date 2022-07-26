Sam Fender To Perform November Shows In Australia - Noise11.com

Sam Fender is heading to Australia for shows in November.

Fender has released two albums ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ (no 62, 2019) and ‘Seventeen Going Under’ (no 46, 2021).

He is best known for the single ‘Seventeen Going Under’ (no 69, 2021).

Sam Fender dates are:

Friday 18 November – Palace Foreshore, Melbourne

Tuesday 22 November – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Thursday 24 November – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

