Sam Smith and Madonna Confirm Collaboration - Noise11.com

Sam Smith and Madonna have shared details about their new collaboration.

Sam Smith and Madonna have confirmed the release of their new song, Vulgar.

Madonna posted a picture to Instagram on Wednesday featuring both artists’ initials, S&M, accompanied by the caption, “VULGAR…………. new song out Friday June 9th @samsmith.”

The official announcement follows weeks of online hints from Smith. On 24 May, Smith teased the collaboration by sharing an audio clip across their social media, which featured the two artists repeatedly groaning their names, “Sam and Madonna.”

A few days later, Sam shared an image on Twitter in the same style as the previous teaser and hinted towards a sneak preview of the collaboration during their live performance in Manchester on 24 May. However, The Fire on Fire singer was forced to cut the show short due to illness and never performed the song.

Meanwhile, Madonna has been preparing for her upcoming Celebration Tour, which kicks off in Vancouver in July and will see her performing her hits from the last four decades.

Vulgar will be released on 9 June.

