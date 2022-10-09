Sam Smith Is Heading For A UK No 1 - Noise11.com

The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras look set to secure a third consecutive week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart, with Unholy leading the charge at the midway mark.

Beyoncé could see CUFF IT claim a brand-new peak this week, with the RENAISSANCE album cut climbing to Number 6 in the latest update.

Aitch also eyes new peaks for two of his tracks. His Anne-Marie collaboration PSYCHO looks likely to lift four spots into the Top 10 for the first time (8), while Ed Sheeran team-up My G could climb three places (13).

Aussie DJ Luude and Mattafix’s Big City Life sees strong uplift at the midweek mark, possibly breaking into the Top 10 for the first time (9).

Other tracks set to score new peaks include Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran cut For My Hand (15), Tom Grennan’s All These Nights (16), Lizzo’s infectious 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) (18), Cian Ducrot’s slow-burning hit All For You (19) and Rema’s Calm Down (20).

