 Sam Smith Is Heading For A UK No 1 - Noise11.com
Sam Smith plays the Town Hall in Melbourne at an intimate show put on by iHeart Radio, KiisFM and Optus Yes. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sam Smith performs at The Town Hall in Melbourne 19 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sam Smith Is Heading For A UK No 1

by Music-News.com on October 9, 2022

in News

The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras look set to secure a third consecutive week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart, with Unholy leading the charge at the midway mark.

Beyoncé could see CUFF IT claim a brand-new peak this week, with the RENAISSANCE album cut climbing to Number 6 in the latest update.

Aitch also eyes new peaks for two of his tracks. His Anne-Marie collaboration PSYCHO looks likely to lift four spots into the Top 10 for the first time (8), while Ed Sheeran team-up My G could climb three places (13).

Aussie DJ Luude and Mattafix’s Big City Life sees strong uplift at the midweek mark, possibly breaking into the Top 10 for the first time (9).

Other tracks set to score new peaks include Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran cut For My Hand (15), Tom Grennan’s All These Nights (16), Lizzo’s infectious 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) (18), Cian Ducrot’s slow-burning hit All For You (19) and Rema’s Calm Down (20).

Sam Smith, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Sam Smith, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Sam Smith, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyonce Rejects Accusation of Stealing From Right Said Fred

Beyoncé has shut down a claim suggesting she sampled a Right Said Fred song without permission.

5 hours ago
5 Seconds Of Summer, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Australian Album Chart: 5 Seconds of Summer Land at No 1

The fifth studio album for Sydney band 5 Seconds of Summer named "5SOS5" becomes their fifth successive No.1 Album.

October 3, 2022
Yungblud
Yungblud Performs At London NFL Match

Yungblud headlined the National Football League (NFL) Halftime Show in London on Sunday afternoon.

October 3, 2022
Kelly Clarkson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kelly Clarkson and Kelsey Ballerini Collaborate

Kelly Clarkson recorded her collaboration with Kelsea Ballerini hours after agreeing to feature on the song.

October 3, 2022
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran ‘Thinking Out Loud’ Copyright Case To Go To Trial

Ed Sheeran is set to face a jury in New York over a copyright infringement case about his 2014 song Thinking Out Loud.

October 1, 2022
Post Malone
Post Malone Returns To Touring After Accident

Post Malone has resumed his tour after suffering breathing issues.

September 28, 2022
Rita Wilson
Rita Wilson Gathers Her Famous Friends for Duets Album

Rita Wilson has a lot of famous friends on her new duets album and they are singing a lot of well-known songs.

September 28, 2022