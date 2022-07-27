 Sam Smith Responds To Copyright Suit - Noise11.com
Sam Smith plays the Town Hall in Melbourne at an intimate show put on by iHeart Radio, KiisFM and Optus Yes. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sam Smith plays the Town Hall in Melbourne at an intimate show put on by iHeart Radio Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sam Smith Responds To Copyright Suit

by Music-News.com on July 28, 2022

in News

Sam Smith and Normani’s attorneys have responded to the copyright lawsuit against them.

A lawsuit was filed against the two singers over their 2019 song Dancing With a Stranger by songwriters Jordan Vincent, Christopher Miranda, and Rosco Banlaoi under the name Sound and Color, LLC, claiming it infringed on the copyright of their 2015 song of the same name.

Billboard reports the attorneys have asked a judge to dismiss certain aspects of the case, including a request for Smith and Normani to pay statutory damages if found liable.

Their first response to the case states that the opposing side’s own musicologist’s report supports the notion that Smith and Normani’s track is not similar enough to warrant a copyright claim.

“Remarkably, the report confirms the chord progressions in Dancing With a Stranger and plaintiff’s song are different, but argues that ‘rotation of the chords’ – that is, changing them – can make them ‘almost identical,’” the response reads. “In any event, finding similarity in the chord progressions by changing them does no good because chord progressions also are not protected.”

They also referenced the Stairway to Heaven court ruling, which found songwriters cannot use copyright to lock up basic musical “building blocks”, including a four-note chord progression.

Comparing this ruling to the two Dancing With a Stranger songs, the lawyers wrote: “Even as transcribed by plaintiff’s expert, only the first and sixth notes are the same… Given that an uninterrupted sequence of four notes is not protected by copyright, two non-contiguous notes cannot be protected.”

They concluded by calling the lawsuit “nonsensical”.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Sam Smith, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Sam Smith, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Sam Smith, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Lana Del Rey image photo noise11
Lana Del Rey Takes Out Restraining Order

Lana Del Rey has been granted a temporary restraining order against Eric Everardo.

12 hours ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Is First Spotify Act To Reach 100 Million Followers

Ed Sheeran has become the first artist to reach 100 million followers on Spotify.

14 hours ago
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan The Stallion and Big Sean Sued Over ‘Go Crazy’

Megan Thee Stallion and Big Sean are being sued for copyright infringement over their collaboration Go Crazy.

15 hours ago
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Cancels The Remainder of his World Tour

Shawn Mendes has cancelled the rest of his 'Wonder' world tour.

16 hours ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Pops Up At A Snow Patrol Concert

Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance with Snow Patrol at Latitude festival on Sunday night (24.07.22).

3 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele To Return To Las Vegas

Adele has finally unveiled the rescheduled dates of her postponed Las Vegas residency.

3 days ago
Albert Hammond Jr of The Strokes photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Strokes Play Australia After 12 Years

The Strokes were back in action in Australia this past weekend with a headline Splendour In The Grass performance and a Melbourne show coming Tuesday.

3 days ago