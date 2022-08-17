 Sam Teskey, Mia Dyson, Felix Riebl Added to Queenscliff Music Festival - Noise11.com
Sam Teskey photo by Kristian Laemmle-Ruff (photo Mushroom Group)

Sam Teskey photo by Kristian Laemmle-Ruff (photo Mushroom Group)

Sam Teskey, Mia Dyson, Felix Riebl Added to Queenscliff Music Festival

by Paul Cashmere on August 17, 2022

in News

The Queenscliff Music Festival has some new names added with Sam Teskey, Mia Dyson and Felix Riebl added to the 2022 line-up.

The Queenscliff Music Festival newbie list also includes Daddy Long Legs from Brooklyn, USA, rapper Joelistics, San Lazaro, Andrew Gurruwiwi Band, In n Echo, Sam Buckingham, Sweet Talk, Andrew Hansen Jude Perl, and The Beanies.

The QMF 2022 artists already announced include Baker Boy, The Bad Dad Orchestra, The Bamboos, Banjo Lucia, Ben Mastwyk & His Millions, Bones & Jones, Bud Rokesky, Bumpy, Cat & Clint, Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, Fanny Lumsden, Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham, Folk Bitch Trio, Isabella Manfredi, Jess Ribeiro, John Butler, Kee’ahn, Little Quirks, Mark Seymour & The Undertow, Middle Kids, Monique Clare, Rambal, Raul Midon, RVG, Seeker Lover Keeper, The Seven Ups, Steph Strings, The Stetson Family, The Teskey Brothers, Vika & Linda, William Crighton, Zoe Fox & The Rocket Clocks PLUS The Kids Stage offerings include Bluey & Bingo at the Bluey Live Interactive Experience, and Teeny Tiny Stevies amongst others.

The 24th Queenscliff Music Festival runs across 25 + 26+ 27 November 2022

2022 RELEASE 1 TICKET PRICES
(ticket prices increase on September 1st)
3 Day Adult – $275
3 Day Accompanied Youth 14-17 – $135
Children 1-13 – $20 (sold in conjunction with an Adult ticket)

SINGLE DAY TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE
Friday Adult – $99
Friday Youth – $49
Saturday Adult – $129
Saturday Youth – $69
Sunday Adult – $109
Sunday Youth – $59

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ella Hooper
Ella Hooper To Start Spreading the ‘Old News’ Across Australia

A week after Ella Hooper’s new news of ‘Old News’ she has new news again. Ella Hooper has revealed her new ‘Old News’ tour dates.

23 mins ago
Jack White, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jack White To Headline New Harvest Rock In Adelaide

South Australia has outflanked the rest of Australia scoring the only Australian performance by Jack White for the all new Harvest Rock Festival.

7 hours ago
Jason Singh Heavens Greatest Hits
Taxiride’s Jason Singh Creates New Show ‘Heaven’s Greatest Hits’

Taxiride singer and songwriter Jason Singh has put his own songs aside to perform the songs of the artists who inspired him. His new show is called ‘Heaven’s Greatest Hits’.

23 hours ago
Sound As Ever by Jane Gazzo and Andrew P Street
Jane Gazzo And Andrew P Street Document Australian Music In The 90s With Sound As Ever

‘Sound As Ever – A celebration of the Greatest Decade in Australian Music (1990-1999)’ is a new book by Jane Gazzo and Andrew P Street.

24 hours ago
Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil at Mt Duneed - photo Noise11.com
Midnight Oil Announce Final Shows With Added 10 to 1

With Midnight Oil returning for their final Australian shows, more have been added including some special 10 to 1 shows playing the entire ’10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1’ album in its entirety.

1 day ago
Nigel Butterley AM photo by Josh Raymond
Nigel Butterley AM To Receive Posthumous Art Music Award

Sydney composer, pianist, teacher and broadcaster Nigel Butterley AM will be honored with the Richard Gill Award for Distinguished Services to Australian Music at the 2022 Art Music Awards.

1 day ago
Andrew Farriss of INXS photo by Ros O'Gorman
Giles Martin Gives INXS A Make-Over

Producer Giles Martin, the mad scientist behind the recent Beatles reissues and son of Beatles producer Sir George Martin, has been giving INXS a make-over as well.

1 day ago