Sam Teskey, Mia Dyson, Felix Riebl Added to Queenscliff Music Festival - Noise11.com

The Queenscliff Music Festival has some new names added with Sam Teskey, Mia Dyson and Felix Riebl added to the 2022 line-up.

The Queenscliff Music Festival newbie list also includes Daddy Long Legs from Brooklyn, USA, rapper Joelistics, San Lazaro, Andrew Gurruwiwi Band, In n Echo, Sam Buckingham, Sweet Talk, Andrew Hansen Jude Perl, and The Beanies.

The QMF 2022 artists already announced include Baker Boy, The Bad Dad Orchestra, The Bamboos, Banjo Lucia, Ben Mastwyk & His Millions, Bones & Jones, Bud Rokesky, Bumpy, Cat & Clint, Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, Fanny Lumsden, Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham, Folk Bitch Trio, Isabella Manfredi, Jess Ribeiro, John Butler, Kee’ahn, Little Quirks, Mark Seymour & The Undertow, Middle Kids, Monique Clare, Rambal, Raul Midon, RVG, Seeker Lover Keeper, The Seven Ups, Steph Strings, The Stetson Family, The Teskey Brothers, Vika & Linda, William Crighton, Zoe Fox & The Rocket Clocks PLUS The Kids Stage offerings include Bluey & Bingo at the Bluey Live Interactive Experience, and Teeny Tiny Stevies amongst others.

The 24th Queenscliff Music Festival runs across 25 + 26+ 27 November 2022

2022 RELEASE 1 TICKET PRICES

(ticket prices increase on September 1st)

3 Day Adult – $275

3 Day Accompanied Youth 14-17 – $135

Children 1-13 – $20 (sold in conjunction with an Adult ticket)

SINGLE DAY TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE

Friday Adult – $99

Friday Youth – $49

Saturday Adult – $129

Saturday Youth – $69

Sunday Adult – $109

Sunday Youth – $59

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

