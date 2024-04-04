Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton Reveal Their Australian Opening Acts - Noise11.com

Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton have chosen four Australian acts to open for them on their upcoming Australian tour.

Blues Arcadia have been chosen to open the first show in Sydney on May 16.

In Melbourne, Kerri Simpson, Alison Ferrier and Anthony Shortte will open the Memo Music Hall (May 21) and Corner Hotel shows (May 25).

In Western Australia, Lucky Oceans, co-founder of Asleep at the Wheel and David Milroy have been announced as openers at Freo Social on May 22 and in Adelaide at The Gov on May 24, Ella & Sienna will open the night.

Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton dates:

May 16, Sydney, Metro Theatre

May 17 and 18, Brisbane, Blues on Broadbeach

May 21, Melbourne, Memo Music Hall

May 22, Fremantle, Freo Social

May 24, Adelaide, The Gov

May 25, Melbourne, Corner Hotel

