 Samantha Fish ‘Paper Doll’ Release Means Some Setlist Sacrifices - Noise11.com
Samantha Fish Photo credit Doug Hardesty

Samantha Fish Photo credit Doug Hardesty

Samantha Fish ‘Paper Doll’ Release Means Some Setlist Sacrifices

by Paul Cashmere on May 5, 2025

in News

Samantha Fish is back on the road heading through Kentucky, Tennessee and Missouri this week but with the new album ‘Paper Doll’ out now for 2025, Samantha has had to make a few sacrifices to the setlist to include the new music.

Samantha tells Noise11.com, “Ideally you add these songs and it changes the show. I was to create a show that … maybe we’ll bring in some new covers too along with some of the new original material. I feel that it is an opportunity to create a new experience for people who buy tickets to see us. I really love doing that. I really try and up the anti every time people come to the show. There will be songs that don’t get played every night but we still know the songs. Hopefully we can change up the setlist a little bit more”.

Samantha’s Paper Doll tour started in Alabama on 23 April 2025. Those covers see is talking about include songs by R.L. Burnside, Charley Patton, Gladys Knight and one she has had for a while MC5’s punk classic ‘Kick Out The Jams’.

Check out the Samantha Fish Noise11 interview 2025

Samantha Fish Noise11 interview 2025

Related Posts

Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi Plays Surprise First Appearance In Two Years

Lewis Capaldi has returned to the stage for the first time in nearly two years at a charity gig in his native Scotland.

1 day ago
Anderson Paak
Anderson .Paak and Mariah Carey Are Working Together

Anderson .Paak is working on new music with Mariah Carey.

2 days ago
Lorde, Ian Laidlaw, Photo
Lorde Reveals New Album Title ‘Virgin’

Lorde has announced a new album. Lorde has not released a record since 'Solar Power' in 2021, but following the release of her single 'What Was That' earlier this year, it has now been confirmed that 'Virgin' will be available from June 27.

4 days ago
The Dead Daisies Boom Boom
The Dead Daisies Cover John Lee Hooker’s ‘Boom Boom’

David Lowy’s rock collective The Dead Daisies has reached back to John Lee Hooker’s 1962 blues classic ‘Boom Boom’ and put their own slant on the song.

April 26, 2025
Loyle Carner
Loyle Carner To Perform In Australia December 2025

UK hip hop act Loyle Carner will performer four shows in Australia in December 2025.

April 24, 2025
Horizon
Check Out The Final Work Of Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser With Horizon

The final studio work for the late Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser of Noiseworks was captured for Horizon. The band features John Farnham band alumni Brett Garsed (guitar) and Angus Burchall (drums) with Stuart of guitar, Lee Bradshaw on vocals and Richard Panaia on bass.

April 24, 2025
Holy Holy
Holy Holy To Release Final Album ‘Sweet Bitter Sweet’ Before Hiatus

Aussie due Holy Holy are about to call it quits bout 14 years. Timothy Carroll and Oscar Dawson have announced a hiatus for Holy Holy with a final album ‘Sweet Bitter Sweet’ on the way.

April 24, 2025