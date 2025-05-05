Samantha Fish ‘Paper Doll’ Release Means Some Setlist Sacrifices - Noise11.com

Samantha Fish is back on the road heading through Kentucky, Tennessee and Missouri this week but with the new album ‘Paper Doll’ out now for 2025, Samantha has had to make a few sacrifices to the setlist to include the new music.

Samantha tells Noise11.com, “Ideally you add these songs and it changes the show. I was to create a show that … maybe we’ll bring in some new covers too along with some of the new original material. I feel that it is an opportunity to create a new experience for people who buy tickets to see us. I really love doing that. I really try and up the anti every time people come to the show. There will be songs that don’t get played every night but we still know the songs. Hopefully we can change up the setlist a little bit more”.

Samantha’s Paper Doll tour started in Alabama on 23 April 2025. Those covers see is talking about include songs by R.L. Burnside, Charley Patton, Gladys Knight and one she has had for a while MC5’s punk classic ‘Kick Out The Jams’.

Check out the Samantha Fish Noise11 interview 2025

Samantha Fish Noise11 interview 2025

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

