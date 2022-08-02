Sampa The Great and Dora Jar To Open For Billie Eilish In Australia - Noise11.com

Sampa The Great and Dora Jar have been added to selected Billie Eilish shows across Australia.

Dora Jar will open for all New Zealand shows and the Australian shows were Sampa The Great has a night off.

Sampa The Great released a new song Bona last week. Her second album ‘As Above, So Below, is out 9 September.

Dora Jar’s latest is ‘Bumblebee’.

BILLIE EILISH

HAPPIER THAN EVER, THE WORLD TOUR

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

SEPTEMBER 2022

Presented by Chugg Entertainment, Frontier Touring & Live Nation



ALL SHOWS ALL AGES

Thursday 8 September

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

With special guest Dora Jar

Friday 9 September

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

With special guest Dora Jar

Saturday 10 September

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

With special guest Dora Jar

Tuesday 13 September

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

With special guest Dora Jar

Wednesday 14 September

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

With special guest Dora Jar

Thursday 15 September

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

With special guest Sampa The Great

Saturday 17 September

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

With special guest Sampa The Great

Sunday 18 September

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

With special guest Sampa The Great

Monday 19 September

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

With special guest Dora Jar

Thursday 22 September

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

With special guest Dora Jar

Friday 23 September

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

With special guest Dora Jar

Saturday 24 September

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

With special guest Sampa The Great

Monday 26 September

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

With special guest Sampa The Great

Thursday 29 September

RAC Arena | Perth, WA

With special guest Sampa The Great

Friday 30 September

RAC Arena | Perth, WA

With special guest Sampa The Great

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Artist & Promoter websites.

