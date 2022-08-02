 Sampa The Great and Dora Jar To Open For Billie Eilish In Australia - Noise11.com
Sampa The Great 13th AMP showcase Pop up at the Arts Centre Foyer Melbourne on a Flatbed Truck. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Sampa The Great Photo Ros O'Gorman

Sampa The Great and Dora Jar To Open For Billie Eilish In Australia

by Paul Cashmere on August 2, 2022

in News

Sampa The Great and Dora Jar have been added to selected Billie Eilish shows across Australia.

Dora Jar will open for all New Zealand shows and the Australian shows were Sampa The Great has a night off.

Sampa The Great released a new song Bona last week. Her second album ‘As Above, So Below, is out 9 September.

Dora Jar’s latest is ‘Bumblebee’.

BILLIE EILISH
HAPPIER THAN EVER, THE WORLD TOUR
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
SEPTEMBER 2022
Presented by Chugg Entertainment, Frontier Touring & Live Nation

ALL SHOWS ALL AGES

Thursday 8 September
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ
With special guest Dora Jar

Friday 9 September
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ
With special guest Dora Jar

Saturday 10 September
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ
With special guest Dora Jar

Tuesday 13 September
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
With special guest Dora Jar

Wednesday 14 September
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
With special guest Dora Jar

Thursday 15 September
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
With special guest Sampa The Great

Saturday 17 September
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
With special guest Sampa The Great

Sunday 18 September
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
With special guest Sampa The Great

Monday 19 September
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
With special guest Dora Jar

Thursday 22 September
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
With special guest Dora Jar

Friday 23 September
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
With special guest Dora Jar

Saturday 24 September
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
With special guest Sampa The Great

Monday 26 September
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
With special guest Sampa The Great

Thursday 29 September
RAC Arena | Perth, WA
With special guest Sampa The Great

Friday 30 September
RAC Arena | Perth, WA
With special guest Sampa The Great

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Artist & Promoter websites.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Icehouse perform at A Day In The Gardens in the Royal Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Sunday 12 March 2017.
Icehouse and The Psychedelic Furs Announce Australian Dates Together

Icehouse will perform in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in November and December with special guests The Psychedelic Furs.

July 19, 2022
Billy Joel at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne 2008 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Billy Joel Melbourne Concert Is Officially A Sell-Out

Billy Joel’s one-off Australian show at Melbourne MCG in December sold 71000 tickets officially making it a sell-out

July 6, 2022
Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Red Hot Chili Peppers To Tour Australia

Live Nation has reactivated big time in Australia with a Red Hot Chili Peppers stadium tour in 2023 with Post Malone opening the shows.

July 4, 2022
The Brand New Heavies
Brand New Heavies Had A Huge US Hit With ‘Brother Sister’ in 1994

The UK’s neo-soul band Brand New Heavies scored two massive albums in the USA in the 90s. When the third album ‘Brother Sister’ was released in 1994 it reached no 26 on the US R&B chart.

June 30, 2022
The Brand New Heavies
The Brand New Heavies Have An Australian Connection With The Happy Feet Movie

The Brand New Heavies have an Australian connection through the movie ‘Happy Feet’. There 1992 song ‘Jump n Move’ was featured on the soundtrack for the 2006 Australian movie.

June 22, 2022
Billy Joel, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Billy Joel To Perform One Off Melbourne Show In December 2022

Billy Joel will perform one show only in Australia in December to celebrate 50 Years of Billy Joel.

June 20, 2022
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros OGorman
Snoop Dogg says F*ck You Australia, I Got A Better Offer

Snoop Dogg has cancelled his Australian tour, in fact all of his remaining shows for 2022 because … well basically he got a better offer.

May 30, 2022