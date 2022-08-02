Sampa The Great and Dora Jar To Open For Billie Eilish In Australia - Noise11.com

Sampa The Great and Dora Jar have been added to selected Billie Eilish shows across Australia.
Dora Jar will open for all New Zealand shows and the Australian shows were Sampa The Great has a night off.
Sampa The Great released a new song Bona last week. Her second album ‘As Above, So Below, is out 9 September.
Dora Jar’s latest is ‘Bumblebee’.
BILLIE EILISH
HAPPIER THAN EVER, THE WORLD TOUR
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
SEPTEMBER 2022
ALL SHOWS ALL AGES
Thursday 8 September
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ
With special guest Dora Jar
Friday 9 September
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ
With special guest Dora Jar
Saturday 10 September
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ
With special guest Dora Jar
Tuesday 13 September
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
With special guest Dora Jar
Wednesday 14 September
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
With special guest Dora Jar
Thursday 15 September
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
With special guest Sampa The Great
Saturday 17 September
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
With special guest Sampa The Great
Sunday 18 September
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
With special guest Sampa The Great
Monday 19 September
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
With special guest Dora Jar
Thursday 22 September
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
With special guest Dora Jar
Friday 23 September
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
With special guest Dora Jar
Saturday 24 September
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
With special guest Sampa The Great
Monday 26 September
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
With special guest Sampa The Great
Thursday 29 September
RAC Arena | Perth, WA
With special guest Sampa The Great
Friday 30 September
RAC Arena | Perth, WA
With special guest Sampa The Great
Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Artist & Promoter websites.
