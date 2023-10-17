Scott Dorsey and Jessica Sharratt Form Entertainment Company Myriad Events - Noise11.com

Two legendary showbiz families have come together to form a new international entertainment company in Australia, Myriad Events.

Scott Dorsey, son of legendary entertainment Engelbert Humperdinck and Jessica Sharratt, the daughter of multiple Logie winner and entrepreneur the late Paul Sharratt and Australian radio and television host Rhonda Sharratt, have announced Myriad Events on the Gold Coast.

“As its name suggests we will be working on a Myriad of different things- from producing events to promoting national and international tours whilst still handling all sponsorship arrangements for the Gold Coast Show,” said Jessica.

Included in the current workload is a 10-date residency for Gilbert O’Sullivan in Hawaii, an entertainment based TV docuseries currently in preproduction with a leading streaming service and a 10 date international artist tour for Australia in 2024.

Scott has managed his father’s career over the years. “I have also had the pleasure of working with a Myriad of stars over the years including Sir Elton John, Gene Simmons, Rob Thomas, Willie Nelson as well as managing my father for over 2 decades – I’m really excited to be working with Jess on this,” Scott said.

The Dorsey and Sharratt families have 14 Logies, 36 gold and 24 platinum albums along with a host of other prestigious awards that their families have amassed the business certainly runs deep in their veins. “Show business is two words – show and business- I have always been drawn to the business side and leave those with the real talent to handle the show we are currently looking for a couple of local artists to manage too – send us an email,” Scott states.

Contact Jessica or Scott at:

[email protected]

[email protected]

OR

[email protected]

