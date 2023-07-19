Scott Kay Of Voyager Says His Father Set His Controls For The Heart of Prog Rock - Noise11.com

Voyager guitarist Scott Kay says his dad initially got him interested in Prog Rock. Voyager come under the term ‘Progressive Metal’ today but the genre evolved out of Progressive Rock in the late 60s, early 70s with bands like Yes, Genesis, King Crimson and Pink Floyd.

Scott tells Noise11.com, “for me growing up Pink Floyd was the big band, if you call them Prog. They were the initial starting point for me in resonating with my generation. It started with Dream Theater and went from there. The sort of music from then pushed me in that direction but it’s not the stuff I would listen to these days. It’s the formative years that really matter”.

Watch the full Noise11.com interview with Scott Kay of Voyager.

Scott said, “the fact that my dad was into that stuff (got me into it. He was into Genesis and all that kind of stuff. He didn’t really listen to the 80s music all that much so I kind of skipped that decade, which is a shame because now I am revisiting it. There is so much good music there. Just having that influence sent me on that journey so here we are”.

Scott says going back to discover music from when he was a kid or before he was born is a passion. “I love revisiting something you may have heard as a child but haven’t listened to again and you can go back with adult ears and listen to all the intricacies and the depth in the music,” he says. “Especially with something like Floyd. There is a lot of depth and scope and you sometimes wonder why would they do this at the beginning of ‘Time’? Why is there all this soundscapy stuff. ‘I just wanna hear a hook man’. But then you listen to it in context and it send you on a journey.

Voyager were Australia’s entry in the Eurovision Song Contest for 2023 and came in 9th overall.

Voyager’s new album ‘Fearless In Love’ was released 14 July 2023.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

