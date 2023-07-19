 Scott Kay Of Voyager Says His Father Set His Controls For The Heart of Prog Rock - Noise11.com
Voyager

Voyager

Scott Kay Of Voyager Says His Father Set His Controls For The Heart of Prog Rock

by Paul Cashmere on July 19, 2023

in News

Voyager guitarist Scott Kay says his dad initially got him interested in Prog Rock. Voyager come under the term ‘Progressive Metal’ today but the genre evolved out of Progressive Rock in the late 60s, early 70s with bands like Yes, Genesis, King Crimson and Pink Floyd.

Scott tells Noise11.com, “for me growing up Pink Floyd was the big band, if you call them Prog. They were the initial starting point for me in resonating with my generation. It started with Dream Theater and went from there. The sort of music from then pushed me in that direction but it’s not the stuff I would listen to these days. It’s the formative years that really matter”.

Watch the full Noise11.com interview with Scott Kay of Voyager.

Scott said, “the fact that my dad was into that stuff (got me into it. He was into Genesis and all that kind of stuff. He didn’t really listen to the 80s music all that much so I kind of skipped that decade, which is a shame because now I am revisiting it. There is so much good music there. Just having that influence sent me on that journey so here we are”.

Scott says going back to discover music from when he was a kid or before he was born is a passion. “I love revisiting something you may have heard as a child but haven’t listened to again and you can go back with adult ears and listen to all the intricacies and the depth in the music,” he says. “Especially with something like Floyd. There is a lot of depth and scope and you sometimes wonder why would they do this at the beginning of ‘Time’? Why is there all this soundscapy stuff. ‘I just wanna hear a hook man’. But then you listen to it in context and it send you on a journey.

Voyager were Australia’s entry in the Eurovision Song Contest for 2023 and came in 9th overall.

Voyager’s new album ‘Fearless In Love’ was released 14 July 2023.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Avatar
How Lzzy Hale Became The First Person Ever To Duet With Avatar

Swedish death metal band Avatar were nine albums in before they recorded a duet and for that duet they chose Lzzy Hale of Halestorm to be their first.

12 hours ago
Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish Releases Barbie Song ‘What Was I Made For’

Billie Eilish has revealed her Barbie song ‘What Was I Made For’.

2 days ago
Ed Sheeran, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Joins Eminem at Concert

Ed Sheeran surprised fans at his Detroit concert by bringing out the city's very own rap legend, Eminem.

2 days ago
Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean Fine After Collapse on Stage

Jason Aldean has assured fans he's "doing fine" after cutting his show in Connecticut short on Saturday due to heat exhaustion.

2 days ago
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Left With Hearing and Vision Loss

Demi Lovato’s near-fatal overdose in 2018 has left her with vision and hearing impairment.

4 days ago
David Draiman Disturbed at Margaret Court Arena on Saturday 12 November 2016 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Disturbed Open US Tour In Denver

Disturbed have returned to the USA for the first North American show of the Take Back Your Life tour in Denver.

6 days ago
Haim Days Are Gone, Noise11, Photo
Haim Announce 10th Anniversary Reissue of Days Gone By

Haim have announced a 10th anniversary reissue of their debut album 'Days Are Gone'.

July 13, 2023