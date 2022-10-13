Screaming Jets To Return Home To Newcastle For New Years Eve Show - Noise11.com

The Screaming Jets will return to their origins with a hometown gig in Newcastle to see in the New Year.
The Screaming Jets began in Newcastle in 1989 and two years later had a no 2 album in Australia with their debut ‘All For One’. The how at the Toronto Hotel will conclude the All For One tour.
Dave Gleeson recalls, “I remember leaving “Fannys” at 4 in the morning. Couldn’t get a cab and WALKED ALL THE WAY HOME TO CARDIFF!! I won’t be doing that this year – but we’re going to have a bloody good time this NEW YEARS EVE!
We’re stoked to be finishing of the year celebrating the 30th Anniversary (but also 31st!!!) of All For One at the Toronto Hotel. This will be the FINAL show of this Tour, and we’ll be playing all the songs off ALL FOR ONE plus heaps more. Let’s kick off 2023 with a sonic boom!
The Screaming Jets can’t wait to rock out and see in the New Year in our hometown Newie!”
Dave Gleeson and Paul Woseen are the last members from the original line-up.
The Screaming Jets are: Dave Gleeson (Vocals), Paul Woseen (Bass), Jimi Hocking (Guitar),
Scott Kingman (Guitar), Cameron McGlinchey (Drums).
‘ALL FOR ONE’ TRACKLISTING
C’Mon
No Point
Better
Needle
Shine On
Starting Out
Stop The World
Blue Sashes
Sister Tease
F.R.C.
Got It
The Only One
Tickets for the final show at the Toronto Hotel are on sale now from www.screamingjetsofficial.com.au/tour
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook