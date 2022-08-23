Sean Combs Clarifies Is 'R&B Is Dead' Comments - Noise11.com

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has clarified his declaration that “R&B is dead”.

During an Instagram Live session with Timbaland last week, the Last Night rapper declared that “R&B is motherfucking dead as of right now.”

During the session, he explained, “R&B gotta be judged to a certain thing… R&B is not a hustle. This shit is about feeling your vulnerability.”

With the implication that modern R&B doesn’t meet these standards, he continued, “It’s our fault for accepting anything less for anybody getting on a mic. I feel like there was a death of R&B singing, and I’m a part of bringing that shit back!”

Diddy’s comments received criticism from other musicians, with Brent Faiyaz calling the gatekeeping of music genres “primitive” and Chris Brown telling Diddy to “respectfully shut up”, Complex reports.

On Saturday, the rapper clarified his comments on Twitter.

“It’s been 3 days of the debate… This is the clarity of the message… It’s not disrespect to anybody,” Diddy began in a thread. “This conversation was out of love and me purposely wanting to bring attention to R&B! It was something that I saw the effect of the Hip hop and R&B balance. That balance is honesty and realness when it comes together, melodies, vulnerability and most importantly LOVE!”

He summarised, “This message is that R&B game needs more love, vulnerability, (and) support!”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

