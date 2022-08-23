 Sean Combs Clarifies Is 'R&B Is Dead' Comments - Noise11.com
Sean Combs Clarifies Is ‘R&B Is Dead’ Comments

by Music-News.com on August 24, 2022

in News

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has clarified his declaration that “R&B is dead”.

During an Instagram Live session with Timbaland last week, the Last Night rapper declared that “R&B is motherfucking dead as of right now.”

During the session, he explained, “R&B gotta be judged to a certain thing… R&B is not a hustle. This shit is about feeling your vulnerability.”

With the implication that modern R&B doesn’t meet these standards, he continued, “It’s our fault for accepting anything less for anybody getting on a mic. I feel like there was a death of R&B singing, and I’m a part of bringing that shit back!”

Diddy’s comments received criticism from other musicians, with Brent Faiyaz calling the gatekeeping of music genres “primitive” and Chris Brown telling Diddy to “respectfully shut up”, Complex reports.

On Saturday, the rapper clarified his comments on Twitter.

“It’s been 3 days of the debate… This is the clarity of the message… It’s not disrespect to anybody,” Diddy began in a thread. “This conversation was out of love and me purposely wanting to bring attention to R&B! It was something that I saw the effect of the Hip hop and R&B balance. That balance is honesty and realness when it comes together, melodies, vulnerability and most importantly LOVE!”

He summarised, “This message is that R&B game needs more love, vulnerability, (and) support!”

music-news.com

