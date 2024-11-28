Sean Combs Once Again Denied Bail - Noise11.com

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been denied bail for the third time.

The disgraced rapper will now remain behind bars until his trial in May 2025.

Combs has been charged with – and denied – racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He has been denied bail on two previous occasions. This time, the request was denied by Judge Arun Subramanian.

During the two-hour court hearing, Subramanian questioned prosecutors’ allegations that Combs had attempted to obstruct the ongoing investigation.

“The Court finds that the government has shown by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community,” the judge wrote.

Prosecutors had argued that Combs shouldn’t be trusted on bail because he had disobeyed the rules of jail while in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in New York.

They added that he was a danger to women and had even been attempting to tamper with witnesses from behind bars by using three-way calling to contact witnesses. He was also accused of orchestrating a social media campaign on his birthday, showing his children singing to him, as a way of trying to influence a potential jury.

Combs’ lawyers told the judge how if he was released on bail he would stay at a three-bedroom apartment in Manhattan and would be surrounded by 24/7 security to monitor visits and phone calls.

The judge had previously denied a suggestion that Combs could stay at his home in Miami with a boat dock, saying that’s “not going to work.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

