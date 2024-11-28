 Sean Combs Once Again Denied Bail - Noise11.com
Sean Combs Once Again Denied Bail

by Music-News.com on November 28, 2024

in News

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been denied bail for the third time.

The disgraced rapper will now remain behind bars until his trial in May 2025.

Combs has been charged with – and denied – racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He has been denied bail on two previous occasions. This time, the request was denied by Judge Arun Subramanian.

During the two-hour court hearing, Subramanian questioned prosecutors’ allegations that Combs had attempted to obstruct the ongoing investigation.

“The Court finds that the government has shown by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community,” the judge wrote.

Prosecutors had argued that Combs shouldn’t be trusted on bail because he had disobeyed the rules of jail while in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in New York.

They added that he was a danger to women and had even been attempting to tamper with witnesses from behind bars by using three-way calling to contact witnesses. He was also accused of orchestrating a social media campaign on his birthday, showing his children singing to him, as a way of trying to influence a potential jury.

Combs’ lawyers told the judge how if he was released on bail he would stay at a three-bedroom apartment in Manhattan and would be surrounded by 24/7 security to monitor visits and phone calls.

The judge had previously denied a suggestion that Combs could stay at his home in Miami with a boat dock, saying that’s “not going to work.”

music-news.com

