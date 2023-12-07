 Sean Combs Speaks Up After Sexual Misconduct Allegations - Noise11.com
Sean Combs Speaks Up After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

by Music-News.com on December 8, 2023

in News

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has spoken out after being accused of sexual assault and rape by four different women.

Combs took to Instagram on Wednesday to address the rising number of sexual assault allegations made against him in recent weeks.

Combs’s statement followed hours after he and the former president of his Bad Boy Entertainment company, Harve Pierre, were accused of gang raping and trafficking a woman, who has remained anonymous, in 2003.

“Enough is enough,” the I’ll Be Missing You artist began in the statement. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy.

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday,” Combs continued. “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

On 16 November, Combs was sued by Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura, his ex-girlfriend, for alleged rape, sex trafficking and domestic violence. One day later, the pair reached a settlement.

In a statement, Ventura explained that she had “decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control.”

Combs has also been accused of drugging and raping Joi Dickerson-Neal in 1991, leaving her allegedly unable to “independently stand or walk”. Additionally, an anonymous woman accused the musician and singer Aaron Hall of raping her and her friend in New York in the early 1990s, according to Rolling Stone. The Jane Doe claimed that a few days after she had allegedly been raped, Combs showed up at her house. The suit stated, “He was irate and began assaulting and choking Jane Doe to the point that she passed out.”

In Wednesday’s lawsuit, the Jane Doe claimed that she had been 17 years old when she was allegedly gang raped in 2003, according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone. She also claimed that she had been given large amounts of alcohol and drugs before being raped by Combs, Pierre and a third person who has not been named.

