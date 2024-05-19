Sean Diddy Combs Apologises For His Behaviour - Noise11.com

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has apologised for his “inexcusable” behaviour after video footage emerged of him allegedly attacking his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

On Friday CNN published footage dated 5 March 2016 which appeared to show the hip-hop mogul running after Ventura, grabbing her by the neck, throwing her to the floor and later kicking her as she lay on the carpet.

On Sunday Combs took to Instagram and admitted he’s “disgusted” with his actions.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” Combs said in the new video. “I was f***ed up. I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses. My behaviour on that video is inexcusable.”

The rapper added: “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video, I’m disgusted.”

The shocking 2016 footage, reportedly taken from a surveillance video in a Los Angeles hotel hallway, also allegedly showed Combs dragging Ventura by her sweatshirt before he walked away. Later in the clip Ventura was seen attempting to stand up as Combs returned and pushed her again before he sat in a chair and threw an object at her.

Combs has now claimed he sought “professional help” after he realised he needed to make changes to his life.

“I was disgusted then when I did it and I’m disgusted now,” he added in the Instagram video. “I went and I sought out professional help, started going to therapy and rehab, had to ask god for his mercy and grace.”

Combs also insisted he wasn’t asking for “forgiveness” as he signed off.

“I’m so sorry,” he said. “But I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Combs did not reference Ventura’s name in the video.

Combs and Ventura were in an on-off relationship for 11 years until they split in 2018.

In November 2023 the singer sued Combs and accused Combs of subjecting her to years of violence and sexual abuse.

The lawsuit was resolved with an undisclosed settlement, but Combs’ lawyer insisted it was “in no way an admission of wrongdoing”.

Since then other women have filed lawsuits accusing Combs of physical and sexual abuse.

The rapper’s homes in Florida and Los Angeles were raided last month as part of a federal investigation into human trafficking.

