Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Arrested In New York - Noise11.com

Rapper/businessman Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been arrested on unknown federal charges in Manhattan.

Back in March Combs Los Angeles home was raided and his Miami home was also searched. In November 2023 Combs former girlfriend Cassie was one of several people suing Diddy for sexual abuse. Cassie accused Combs of sex trafficking forcing her to engage in sexual activity. That’s suit went away but then footage surfaced of Combs punching Cassie in a hotel hallway.

Diddy’s attorney Damian Williams said in a statement, “Earlier this evening, federal agents arrested Sean Combs, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY. We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time”.

USA Damian Williams: Earlier this evening, federal agents arrested Sean Combs, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY. We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time. — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) September 17, 2024

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

