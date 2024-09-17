 Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Arrested In New York - Noise11.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Arrested In New York

by Paul Cashmere on September 17, 2024

Rapper/businessman Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been arrested on unknown federal charges in Manhattan.

Back in March Combs Los Angeles home was raided and his Miami home was also searched. In November 2023 Combs former girlfriend Cassie was one of several people suing Diddy for sexual abuse. Cassie accused Combs of sex trafficking forcing her to engage in sexual activity. That’s suit went away but then footage surfaced of Combs punching Cassie in a hotel hallway.

Diddy’s attorney Damian Williams said in a statement, “Earlier this evening, federal agents arrested Sean Combs, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY. We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time”.

