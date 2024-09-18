Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Could Face Life In Jail After Sex Trafficking Charges - Noise11.com

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing a lifetime prison sentence after being charged on three counts: racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs was arrested yesterday in New York and remains in jail after the judge refused bail because he is a flight risk.

Combs alleged crimes span 2009 right up to 2024. Combs has been named as the mastermind and “Mob Boss” of the enterprise behind “sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.”

The indictment states, “For decades, Sean Combs, aka ‘Puff Daddy,’ aka ‘P. Diddy,’ aka ‘Diddy,’ aka ‘PD,’ aka ‘Love,’ the defendant, abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct. To do so, Combs relied on the employees, resources, and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled – creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.”

The details of the charges is staggering. The indictment mentioned ‘Freak Offs’, where the victims are drugged and forced to have extended sex acts.

Combs is alleged to have video the sex crimes often without the knowledge of the victim.

Earlier this year video surfaced of Combs beating his girlfriend Cassandra Ventura.

Combs homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided in March 2024. Authorities seized guns, drugs, ammunition and sex toys in the raid. Combs staff used the weapons to intimidate the victims.

Unlike the R. Kelly and Jeffrey Epstein cases, no minors have been mentioned in the charges. However, the severity of the charges means Combs career is over and he may never be released.

Combs is denying all charges. Read the full indictment here

For an excellent legal breakdown of the charges watch this Access Hollywood interview with legal expert Misty Marris.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins talks to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

