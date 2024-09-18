 Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Could Face Life In Jail After Sex Trafficking Charges - Noise11.com
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com

Sean Diddy Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Could Face Life In Jail After Sex Trafficking Charges

by Paul Cashmere on September 18, 2024

in News

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing a lifetime prison sentence after being charged on three counts: racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs was arrested yesterday in New York and remains in jail after the judge refused bail because he is a flight risk.

Combs alleged crimes span 2009 right up to 2024. Combs has been named as the mastermind and “Mob Boss” of the enterprise behind “sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.”

The indictment states, “For decades, Sean Combs, aka ‘Puff Daddy,’ aka ‘P. Diddy,’ aka ‘Diddy,’ aka ‘PD,’ aka ‘Love,’ the defendant, abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct. To do so, Combs relied on the employees, resources, and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled – creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.”

The details of the charges is staggering. The indictment mentioned ‘Freak Offs’, where the victims are drugged and forced to have extended sex acts.

Combs is alleged to have video the sex crimes often without the knowledge of the victim.

Earlier this year video surfaced of Combs beating his girlfriend Cassandra Ventura.

Combs homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided in March 2024. Authorities seized guns, drugs, ammunition and sex toys in the raid. Combs staff used the weapons to intimidate the victims.

Unlike the R. Kelly and Jeffrey Epstein cases, no minors have been mentioned in the charges. However, the severity of the charges means Combs career is over and he may never be released.

Combs is denying all charges. Read the full indictment here

For an excellent legal breakdown of the charges watch this Access Hollywood interview with legal expert Misty Marris.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins talks to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Supergrass Press Shot supplied Frontier Touring
Supergrass To Tour Australia For First Time Since 2008

Gaz Coombes will return to Australia in 2025 and this time he is bring Danny Goffey and Mick Quinn along. Supergrass have added Australian dates to the UK dates announced yesterday.

9 hours ago
Green Day, Soundwave 2014, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Green Day ‘Dookie’ Becomes 13th Album To Go Double Diamond

Green Day’s third album ‘Dookie’ from 1994 has officially become the 13th album ever to achieve Double Diamond certification in the USA for sales exceeding 20 million and now shares equal 12th spot for biggest selling album of all-time in the USA.

23 hours ago
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Arrested In New York

Rapper/businessman Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been arrested on unknown federal charges in Manhattan.

23 hours ago
Jane's Addiction in Melbourne 2023 photo by Bron Robinson
Jane’s Addiction Cancel US Tour After On-Stage Punch-up

Jane's Addiction have cancelled their North American tour following an on-stage altercation between Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro.

1 day ago
Supergrass To Reunite In 2025

Supergrass are set to reunite for a tour marking 30 years of their debut album ‘I Should Coco’.

1 day ago
NSYNC Facebook profile photo
Joey Fatone Teases *NSYNC Reunion

Joey Fatone has teased *NSYNC are planning to get back together to discuss their future as a band.

1 day ago
Primal Scream - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Primal Scream Announce Seventh Australian Tour Dates for 2025

Primal Scream will return to Australia in January 2025 for their seventh tour.

2 days ago