Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hit With New Civil Suit - Noise11.com

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been hit with a new civil lawsuit over an alleged assault against an unidentified woman.

Combs now faces legal action from more than a dozen claimants, after a woman, identified only as “Jane Doe”, filed court papers accusing him of alleged sexual assault, battery and infliction of emotional distress.

The filing claims Combs impregnated the woman before instructing her to terminate the pregnancy.

According to the filing, the claimant lives in Florida and is a business owner, entrepreneur, and model.

She alleges she and Combs met abroad in 2020 and he invited her to take a trip with him, with the pair going on to regularly spend time together in 2021.

However eventually, the woman claimed, she found herself forced to travel at Combs’ whim.

“Combs and his agents and employees not only used language and tactics to force Jane Doe to act against her will: she was also unwillingly drugged with alcohol and unknown substances,” the lawsuit claimed.

Later, the suit alleged, “Jane Doe” discovered she was pregnant; when she informed Combs, she claimed he and others coerced her into having an abortion, however, she eventually miscarried.

With the lawsuit seeking unspecified damages, the woman also claimed she “was forced to witness defendant Combs slap and abuse other women”.

Combs remains in federal custody at a New York correctional centre as he awaits trial for charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty.

