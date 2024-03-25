Sean 'Diddy' Combs Home Raided By Feds - Noise11.com

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ homes have been raided by federal agents, and his sons have been handcuffed outside his LA property.

The raids happened at the rapper’s LA and Miami properties at exactly the same time on Monday afternoon.

Diddy’s son’s Justin and King were seen outside the house wearing handcuffs.

Federal agents reportedly walked around the house with guns, questioning people, according to TMZ.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” confirmed a Homeland Security rep. “We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

It’s unknown what prompted the raid, but it’s believed it was linked to the sex trafficking allegations brought against the 54-year-old.

In November last year, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend accused him of rape, sex trafficking and abuse. He has denied the accusations.

