Sean 'Diddy' Combs Scraps Reality Show - Noise11.com

A reality show centered around Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his family has been scrapped following multiple sexual assault allegations levelled at the hip hop mogul.

Rolling Stone, who confirmed the news, has also learned that the project – which was under the working name Diddy+7 – was being produced by James Corden’s production company Fulwell 73 for Hulu.

While the show was still in “nascent stages,” Combs and his family were reportedly spotted with camera crews in Los Angeles and Miami earlier this year, a source with knowledge of the situation told the outlet.

Though never married, the I’ll Be Missing You rapper shares seven children with four different women: Quincy, 32, Justin, 29, Christian, 25, Chance, 17, twins D’Lila and Jessie, 16 and Love Sean, one.

On 16 November, Combs was sued by Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura, his ex-girlfriend, for alleged rape, sex trafficking and domestic violence. The pair reached a private settlement the following day.

Five days later, Combs and the former president of his Bad Boy Entertainment company, Harve Pierre, were accused of gang raping and trafficking an anonymous woman in 2003.

Last week, the rapper denied the “sickening allegations” via social media, labelling them the product of “individuals looking for a quick payday.”

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth,” he wrote on Instagram.

