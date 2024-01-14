Shed Seven Have First No 1 Album 26 Years After Debut - Noise11.com

Shed Seven celebrate their first-ever Official Number 1 album with A Matter of Time.

With their sixth studio collection in a career spanning three decades the York-formed group, comprising Rick Witter, Paul Banks, Tom Gladwin, Tim Wills and Rob Maxfield are now the British rock group with the longest gap between their debut album and first Number 1 album.

The group earn the title with 26 years, 3 months between the first Official Albums Chart appearance of their 1994 debut Change Giver (16) and landing at Number 1 with 2024’s A Matter of Time.

The Specials hold the overall record for the longest gap between their Official Albums Chart debut and first Number 1 LP, with 39 years, 3 months between eponymous 1979 release The Specials (4) and 2019 chart-topper Encore.

Previously, Shed Seven have enjoyed 6 Top 40 albums in the UK, four of which went Top 10 on the Official Albums Chart including 1996’s A Maximum High (8), 1998 record Let It Ride (9), 1999 hits compilation Going for Gold (7) and 2017’s Instant Pleasures (8).

Speaking exclusively to Official Charts, Shed Seven say:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with A Matter of Time.

“It’s also our 30th anniversary. What better way to start proceedings? We’re just getting started! Thanks to everyone for their support over the years, and especially for buying this record.

“It’s much appreciated – we shall see you on the road!”

A Matter of Time also tops this week’s Official Record Store Chart; a series of in-store signings and performances across the week leads to Shed Seven also securing the best-selling album of the week in UK independent record shops, sales through indie outlets made up over half of the album’s total.

Moreover, the group debut atop the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, shifting more copies on the format this week than any other release.

Last week’s Official Albums Chart-topper, Lewis Capaldi’s Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, holds strong in the Top 5 (2), as Noah Kahan earns a career-best with his third studio album Stick Season, lifting one (4).

Elsewhere, Busted’s former Number 1 compilation Greatest Hits 2.0 rebounds back into the Top 20 following the release of an extended Another Present for Everyone edition, which includes the group’s latest single One of These Days (19). The record also re-enters the Official Record Store Chart (2) and Official Vinyl Albums Chart (4).

Dublin garage-punk group SPRINTS earn their first Top 20 album with debut release Letter to Self (20). The four-piece, comprising Karla Chubb, Colm O’Reilly, Sam McCann and Jack Callan, also earn Top 5 positions on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart (2) and Official Record Store Chart (3).

Finally, American singer-songwriter Teddy Swims earns his first-ever UK Top 40 album with his debut studio LP I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1). The record, featuring breakout hit Lose Control, lands at Number 24.

