 Sheryl Crow Announces New Single and Album - Noise11.com
Sheryl Crow performs at Margaret Court Arena on Friday 6 April 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sheryl Crow Announces New Single and Album

by Music-News.com on November 4, 2023

in News

Sheryl Crow has announced a new single and album.

Sheryl is set to release her 11th studio album ‘Evolution’ on March 29, 2024 via The Valory Music Group and has also announced new single ‘Alarm Clock’.

The album has been produced by Mike Elizondo, who also co-wrote ‘Alarm Clock’ with Sheryl and Emily Weisband.

She said: “This music and these lyrics came from sitting in the quiet and writing from a deep soul place. I said I’d never make another record, thought there was no point to it. But this music comes from my soul. And I hope whoever hears this record can feel that.

“Everything is more song oriented now with streaming, and making an album is a huge endeavour. I started sending just a couple of demos to Mike, but the songs just kept flowing out of me and it was pretty obvious this was going to be an album.”

Meanwhile, Sheryl was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday (03.11.23).

Sheryl is part of the 2023 class that also includes Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Rage Against the Machine, Willie Nelson, George Michael and The Spinners.

She was inducted at a special ceremony in New York on Friday, where she performed alongside Olivia Rodrigo.

from Music-News.com

