Shihad Add More Shows To Final Tour - Noise11.com

Shihad have one final Australian tour on the way with new shows added to Perth, Brisbane and Melbourne featuring full album performances.

At Shihad’s new Perth and Melbourne show the band will perform ‘The General Electric’ in full. Brisbane is getting the ‘Pacifier’ album.

‘The General Electric’ was the fourth Shihad album. The 1999 released reached number one in New Zealand and number 23 in Australia.

‘Pacifier’ was the 2002 album released under the name Pacifier after Shihad briefly changed their name after the September 11 New York terrorist attack when some bright spark at their record label thought Shihad sounded too much like Jihad. Unfortunately the new name was thought through too well either. A ‘pacifier’ in the USA is what we call a ‘Dummy’ in Australia so on the new album ‘Love Is The New Hate’ they became Shihad again.

SHIHAD

The Final Tour

Loud Forever 1988 – 2025

With Special Guests Battlesnake & BodyJar (Melb Only)

Thursday 13 Feb The Adelaide SA

With Special guests, Battlesnake

Friday 14 Feb Round House Sydney NSW

With Special guests, Battlesnake

Friday 21 Feb Astor Theatre Perth WA

With Special guests, Battlesnake

Saturday 22 Feb Rosemount Hotel Perth WA

Performing ‘The General Electric’ in full.

With Special guests, Battlesnake

Thursday 27 Feb Crowbar Brisbane QLD

Performing ‘Pacifier’ in full.

With Special guests, Battlesnake

Friday 28 Feb The Tivoli Brisbane QLD

With Special guests, Battlesnake

Wednesday 5 Mar Corner Hotel Melbourne VIC

Performing ‘The General Electric’ in full.

With Special guests, TBC

Friday 7 Mar Forum Melbourne VIC

With Special guests, Bodyjar and Battlesnake

