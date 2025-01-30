Shihad Merch Destroyed In Fire Ahead Of Final Tour - Noise11.com

Shihad merch on its way from Melbourne to New Zealand ahead of the band’s final tour has been destroyed in a fire at Melbourne airport.

The cargo with the tour merch already printed and packed was on its way to New Zealand for the show in Hawkes Bay on the North Island tonight (31 January 2025).

Shihad said in a statement, “Over 37 years, you figure you have been through most scenarios that the music industry can throw at you. Nonetheless, having your merch burn to the ground at Melbourne Airport en router to NZ is a new energy. Glad that everyone is safe, we are doing all we can to get new stock printed for our sold-out show in Napier this weekend. Merch will be printed and ready for their about-to-be-sold-out final Australian tour.”

SHIHAD

The Final Tour

Loud Forever 1988 – 2025

With Special Guests Battlesnake & BodyJar (Melb Only)

Thursday 13 Feb The Gov Adelaide SA

With Special guests, Battlesnake

Friday 14 Feb Round House Sydney NSW

With Special guests, Battlesnake

Friday 21 Feb Astor Theatre Perth WA

With Special guests, Battlesnake

Saturday 22 Feb Rosemount Hotel Perth WA

Performing ‘The General Electric’ in full.

With Special guests, Battlesnake

Thursday 27 Feb Crowbar Brisbane QLD

Performing ‘Pacifier’ in full.

With Special guests, Battlesnake

Friday 28 Feb The Tivoli Brisbane QLD

With Special guests, Battlesnake

Wednesday 5 Mar Corner Hotel Melbourne VIC

Performing ‘The General Electric’ in full.

With Special guests, TBC

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com