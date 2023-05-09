Sia Weds In Italy - Noise11.com

Sia is married. On Tuesday, editors at People published images showing the Australian singer-songwriter tying the knot with her boyfriend Dan Bernad.
According to the publication, Sia and Dan exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony held at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy over the weekend.
One snap showed Sia wearing a gorgeous blush-pink lace gown, while another sees her and Dan exchange rings under a floral arch.
Representatives for the notoriously private Chandelier hitmaker have not yet commented on the happy news.
Previously, Sia was married to documentary filmmaker Erik Anders Lang from 2014 until their divorce was finalised in 2016.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker also wed at Villa Olivetta back in May 2022.
