Simple Minds Add Theatre Date Sideshows To Red Hot Summer Tour - Noise11.com

Simple Minds will perform addition sideshow dates when they return to Australia for Red Hot Summer on 2024.

New theatre shows have been added for Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and the Gold Coast including two performances at the iconic Sydney Opera House.

Simple Minds will perform Red Hot Summer dates with Icehouse at Mornington, Yarra Valley, Bribie Island and Kings Park and Botanic Gardens.

https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

SIMPLE MINDS TOUR DATES 2024

Thursday 8th February

Sydney Opera House, Sydney

(Matinee 6.00pm & Evening 9.00pm)

Tuesday 13th February

Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Wednesday 14th February

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide

Sunday 18th February

The Star Theatre, Gold Coast

General Public on-sale for all shows:

Thursday, 21st September (2.00pm local time)

