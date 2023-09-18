 Simple Minds Add Theatre Date Sideshows To Red Hot Summer Tour - Noise11.com
Jim Kerr of Simple Minds photo by Ros O'Gorman

Simple Minds Add Theatre Date Sideshows To Red Hot Summer Tour

by Paul Cashmere on September 18, 2023

in News

Simple Minds will perform addition sideshow dates when they return to Australia for Red Hot Summer on 2024.

New theatre shows have been added for Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and the Gold Coast including two performances at the iconic Sydney Opera House.

Simple Minds will perform Red Hot Summer dates with Icehouse at Mornington, Yarra Valley, Bribie Island and Kings Park and Botanic Gardens.

https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

SIMPLE MINDS TOUR DATES 2024

Thursday 8th February
Sydney Opera House, Sydney
(Matinee 6.00pm & Evening 9.00pm)

Tuesday 13th February
Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Wednesday 14th February
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide

Sunday 18th February
The Star Theatre, Gold Coast

General Public on-sale for all shows:
Thursday, 21st September (2.00pm local time)

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Related Posts

The ARIA Chart Is Something To Get ‘Angry’ About

The Rolling Stones 'Angry' debuted at 329 on the ARIA chart this week. Flop? Not really. It is another example of the how irrelevant the ARIA chart has become. It irrelevance is also having a negative impact on the perspective of Australian artist's success.

16 hours ago
+Live+ and Incubus To Headline Inaugural Lookout Festival

Australia will have a brand-new music festival in 2024. Lookout Festival will feature +Live+ and Incubus with Birds of Tokyo, Eskimo Joe and The Superjesus.

22 hours ago
Paul Woseen photo from Harbour Agency
Paul Woseen Of The Screaming Jets Has Died At Age 56

Paul Woseen, a founding member and bass player for The Screaming Jets, has passed away at age 56.

3 days ago
Sia photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sia To Release First Album In 8 Years

Sia is set to release her first solo pop album in eight years, 'Reasonable Woman', in Spring 2024.

5 days ago
Walk for Yes
Walk For Yes Events Planned Across Australia This Weekend

Walk For Yes events will happen all over Australia this Saturday and Sunday with Australia’s music community showing support for the Yes vote in the upcoming referendum to put an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

5 days ago
Stars of The Tina Turner Music and King Stringray To Perform at NRL Grand Final

The 2023 NRL Grand Final in Sydney will feature a performance from the stars of ‘Tina – The Tina Turner Musical’ as well as King Stingray.

5 days ago
Peter O'Doherty of Dog Trumpet
Dog Trumpet To Kick Off Part Two of Shadowland Tour This Weekend

Dog Trumpet will hit the road again this weekend for Part Two of the Shadowland tour. It is Wollongong’s turn on Friday 15th September and then Sydney again on September 16.

6 days ago