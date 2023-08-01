Simple Minds Australian Hits By The Chart Positions - Noise11.com

With Simple Minds heading to Australia in 2024 for the Red Hot Summer tour, here is a list of all of their Top 100 charted hits in Australia since 1981 (and there have been many).

All up Simple Minds have spent three times in the Top 10, 10 times in the Top 40 and 21 times in the Top 100 in Australia.

The first hit ‘Love Song’, dates back to 1981.

The highest charting hit for Simple Minds was ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’ in 1985.

Simply Minds have already been perform their 40 Years of Hits tour in the UK a large chunk of these songs are in the setlist.

6 Don’t You (Forget About Me) (1985)

9 Glittering Prize (1982)

10 Promised You A Miracle (1982)

12 Belfast Child (1989)

15 Let There Be Love (1991)

17 Love Song (1981)

19 Waterfront (1983)

21 Alive and Kicking (1985)

29 She’s A River (1995)

38 This Is Your Land (1989)

46 Sanctify Yourself (1986)

46 All The Things She Said (1986)

51 Someone Somewhere in Summertime (1982)

70 Stand By Love (1991)

72 Ghostdancing (1986)

76 Spend Your Love To Me (1984)

77 The Amsterdam EP (1989) featuring Let It All Come Down

85 Hypnotised (1995)

92 Don’t You (Forget About Me) remixes (2003)

94 Kick It In (1989)

100 See The Lights (1991)

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES SERIES TWO 2024

Saturday, 10th February

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl

• This is an 18-plus show

Sunday, 11th February

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl

• This is an 18-plus show

Saturday, 17th February

Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD

Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl

• This is an 18-plus show

Wednesday, 21st February

Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA

Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, & Bachelor Girl

• This is an all-ages show

Tickets on sale Thursday, 3rd August at 10.00am AEST

Tickets are available at:

www.redhotsummertour.com.au

