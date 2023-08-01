 Simple Minds Australian Hits By The Chart Positions - Noise11.com
Jim Kerr of Simple Minds photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jim Kerr of Simple Minds photo by Ros O'Gorman

Simple Minds Australian Hits By The Chart Positions

by Paul Cashmere on August 1, 2023

in News

With Simple Minds heading to Australia in 2024 for the Red Hot Summer tour, here is a list of all of their Top 100 charted hits in Australia since 1981 (and there have been many).

All up Simple Minds have spent three times in the Top 10, 10 times in the Top 40 and 21 times in the Top 100 in Australia.

The first hit ‘Love Song’, dates back to 1981.

The highest charting hit for Simple Minds was ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’ in 1985.

Simply Minds have already been perform their 40 Years of Hits tour in the UK a large chunk of these songs are in the setlist.

6 Don’t You (Forget About Me) (1985)
9 Glittering Prize (1982)
10 Promised You A Miracle (1982)
12 Belfast Child (1989)
15 Let There Be Love (1991)
17 Love Song (1981)
19 Waterfront (1983)
21 Alive and Kicking (1985)
29 She’s A River (1995)
38 This Is Your Land (1989)

46 Sanctify Yourself (1986)
46 All The Things She Said (1986)
51 Someone Somewhere in Summertime (1982)
70 Stand By Love (1991)
72 Ghostdancing (1986)
76 Spend Your Love To Me (1984)
77 The Amsterdam EP (1989) featuring Let It All Come Down
85 Hypnotised (1995)
92 Don’t You (Forget About Me) remixes (2003)
94 Kick It In (1989)
100 See The Lights (1991)

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES SERIES TWO 2024

Saturday, 10th February
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show

Sunday, 11th February
Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC
Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show

Saturday, 17th February
Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD
Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show

Wednesday, 21st February
Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA
Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an all-ages show

Tickets on sale Thursday, 3rd August at 10.00am AEST
Tickets are available at:
www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Kite On A String the Bobby Kimball story
Documentary On Toto’s Bobby Kimball In The Works But Needs Your Help

A documentary of Toto singer Bobby Kimball, who has been diagnosed with dementia is in the works and producer John Zaika is looking for crowdfunding to finish the project.

15 mins ago
Paul Reubens as Pee-wee Herman
Paul Reubens (aka Pee-wee Herman) Dies At Age 70

Paul Reubens, best known for the character Pee-wee Herman, has died at the age of 70.

9 hours ago
Peter Hook and the Light photo by Ros O'Gorman http://www.rosogorman.com
Peter Hook To Perform Joy Division and New Order Substance Albums In Australia In 2024

Peter Hook will return to Australia to perform his two classic New Order and Joy Division compilations ‘Substance’.

23 hours ago
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Frontier Touring Drop Another Paul McCartney Tour Hint

Frontier Touring have posted another Paul McCartney tour hint on their socials with a photo of a building in Melbourne stating ‘Got To Get You Into My Life’.

1 day ago
Suicidal Tendencies
Suicidal Tendencies Return For November Australian Tour

Suicidal Tendencies will be back in Australia in November for their first tour since 2018.

1 day ago
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Frontier Touring Start Teasing Paul McCartney Australian Tour

Frontier Touring have dropped another serious hint of an impending Paul McCartney Australian tour with a new landing page with the words ‘Got To Get You Into My Life’ attached to a page titled ‘Got Back’.

2 days ago
Duran Duran in Austin Texas photo by Ros O'Gorman
Duran Duran Plan Andy Taylor Benefit Gig

Duran Duran want their benefit concert next month in honour of guitarist Andy Taylor to help the global fight against cancer.

2 days ago