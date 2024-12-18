Simply Red Bass Player Steve Lewinson Dies At Age 60 - Noise11.com

Simply Red’s longtime bass player Steve Lewinson has died at age 60.

Steve was a member of Simply Red from 1995 to 1998 then again from 2003 to 2010 and 2015 until his death.

Steve first played on the 1998 Simply Red album ‘Blue’ and then ever album from ‘Home’ in 2003 to ‘Time’ in 2023.

Steve Lewinson started out prominent in the UK jazz scene in the early 80s before expanding into contemporary and pop music.

Steve has also played live or on records with Annie Lennox, Kylie Minogue, Amy Winehouse, George Michael, Sade, Massive Attack and Herbie Hancock. He played on award-winning recordings, film soundtracks, and theater and opera productions.

In a statement Mick Hucknall said, “Steve was a fine Man. A loving, caring, considerate Man. A consummate professional and a joy to work with. While we are absolutely devastated by his loss, we feel immensely proud and grateful to have known him. A fine Man indeed.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

