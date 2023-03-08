Simply Red Cover Paul McCartney and Premiere New Song ‘Better With You’ - Noise11.com

Simply Red have covered the Paul McCartney classic ‘My Love’ for the new album ‘Time’.

‘Time’ will be the 13th Simply Red album ‘Time’. Mick Hucknall has previewed the album the first single ‘Better With You’.

The McCartney cover is one of three bonus tracks that will only be included on the deluxe edition of the CD. McCartney’s version appeared on the 1973 Wings album ‘Red Rose Speedway’. The song was written to his wife Linda.

Simply Red ‘Time’ will be released on 26 May.

