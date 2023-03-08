 Simply Red Cover Paul McCartney and Premiere New Song ‘Better With You’ - Noise11.com
Simply Red perform at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda Melbourne on Tuesday 16 February 2016.

Simply Red. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Simply Red Cover Paul McCartney and Premiere New Song ‘Better With You’

by Paul Cashmere on March 8, 2023

in News

Simply Red have covered the Paul McCartney classic ‘My Love’ for the new album ‘Time’.

‘Time’ will be the 13th Simply Red album ‘Time’. Mick Hucknall has previewed the album the first single ‘Better With You’.

The McCartney cover is one of three bonus tracks that will only be included on the deluxe edition of the CD. McCartney’s version appeared on the 1973 Wings album ‘Red Rose Speedway’. The song was written to his wife Linda.

Simply Red ‘Time’ will be released on 26 May.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Simply Red Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Tears For Fears The Hurting
Tears For Fears To Release 40th Anniversary Edition of ‘The Hurting’

Tears For Fears ‘The Hurting’ turns this week. The debut album for Tears For Fears was released 7 March 1983. A 40th anniversary edition is on the way.

51 mins ago
Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel Premieres ‘Playing For Time’

Peter Gabriel has shared another song from the upcoming ‘i/o’ album, with another Full Moon premiere ‘Playing For Time’.

4 hours ago
Morrissey, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Morrissey To Start Live Dates This Week

British singer-songwriter Morrissey has today announced a series of major headline summer shows at London’s Crystal Palace Park on Sunday 9th July and Leeds Millennium Square on Wednesday 12th July. The announcement precedes a highly anticipated upcoming European tour including a sold-out show at London’s Eventim Apollo this month.

10 hours ago
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Nita Strauss Rejoins Alice Cooper Band

Alice Cooper's long-serving guitarist Nita Strauss has re-joined his touring band. Nita was part of the group - which also includes Ryan Roxie, Tommy Henricksen, Chuck Garric, and Glen Sobel - from 2014 until 2022, but took time out to be part of pop star Demi Lovato's touring line-up.

12 hours ago
Lionel Richie Rod Laver Arena on Sunday 8 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Lionel Richie To Tour With Earth, Wind & Fire

Lionel Richie is finally going on tour with Earth, Wind & Fire.

2 days ago
Lynyrd Skynyrd debut album
Gary Rossington, The Last Original Member of Lynyrd Skynryd, Dead at 76

Gary Rossington, the last remaining original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, has died at age 76.

2 days ago
Richard Marx in Melbourne 4 March 2023 photo by Bron Robinson
Richard Marx Gives A Lounge Room Performance for 3000 In Melbourne #REVIEW

Before I start, please refer back to my Richard Marx review of 2016. It is no accident Richard Marx performs great concerts. The structure of his songs is faultless. He writes his songs, he sings the songs, he produces the songs, he performs the songs. You cannot get more real than Richard Marx. There are no smoke and mirrors. Richard is driving this Marx bus.

2 days ago