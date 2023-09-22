Sir George Morrison Covers The Classics For 45th Album ‘Accentuate The Positive’ - Noise11.com

Sir George Ivan Morrison (Van to his mates) will continue his tribute to the classic with a second volume of covers for 2023, ‘Accentuate The Positive’.

Sir George released ‘Moving On Skiffle’, with covers of Hank Williams, Hank Snow, Jim Reeves, Jimmie Rodgers and Woody Guthrie, in March 2023.

‘Accentuate The Positive’ has songs by Johnny Kidd, Johnny Burnette and Big Joe Turner.

Morrison says, says, ‘Rock ‘n’ roll is about simplicity, sincerity and expressive power and there’s no way you can get away from that. That’s why it’s good and that’s why it’s lasted. It’s spirit music.’

Van Morrison, um, I beg your pardon … Sir George, was knighted by Queen Lizzy in 2016 for services to the music industry and to tourism in Northern Ireland.

Sir George Morrison’s ‘Accentuate the Positive’ will be released on 3 November, 2023.

Accentuate The Positive tracklist:

1. ‘You Are My Sunshine’

2. ‘When Will I Be Loved’

3. ‘Two Hound Dogs’

4. ‘Flip, Flop and Fly’

5. ‘I Want a Roof Over My Head’

6. ‘Problems’

7. ‘Hang Up My Rock And Roll Shoes’

8. ‘The Shape I’m In’

9. ‘Accentuate The Positive’

10. ‘Lonesome Train’

11. ‘A Shot of Rhythm and Blues’

12. ‘Shakin’ All Over’

13. ‘Bye, Bye Johnny’

14. ‘Red Sails in the Sunset’

15. ‘Sea of Heartbreak’

16. ‘Blueberry Hill’

17. ‘Bonaparte’s Retreat’

18. ‘Lucille’

19. ‘Shake, Rattle and Roll’

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

