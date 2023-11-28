SIX The Musical To Return For Australian Dates in 2024 - Noise11.com

SIX The Musical will do another round of Australian dates in 2024.
SIX The Musical is the story of the six wives of Henry VIII but with a pop music backing. It’s a short, punchy performance clocking in at just 75 minutes from start to finish.
MELBOURNE – COMEDY THEATRE
From August 2024
SYDNEY –THEATRE ROYAL SYDNEY
From October 2024
BRISBANE – PLAYHOUSE THEATRE, QPAC
From January 2025
TICKETS ON SALE MARCH 2024
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Tagged as: Australia, Six the Musical, theatre