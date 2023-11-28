SIX The Musical To Return For Australian Dates in 2024 - Noise11.com

SIX The Musical will do another round of Australian dates in 2024.

SIX The Musical is the story of the six wives of Henry VIII but with a pop music backing. It’s a short, punchy performance clocking in at just 75 minutes from start to finish.

The Noise11 2022 review

MELBOURNE – COMEDY THEATRE

From August 2024

SYDNEY –THEATRE ROYAL SYDNEY

From October 2024

BRISBANE – PLAYHOUSE THEATRE, QPAC

From January 2025

TICKETS ON SALE MARCH 2024

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

