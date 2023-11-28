 SIX The Musical To Return For Australian Dates in 2024 - Noise11.com
Six The Musical

SIX The Musical To Return For Australian Dates in 2024

by Paul Cashmere on November 29, 2023

in News

SIX The Musical will do another round of Australian dates in 2024.

SIX The Musical is the story of the six wives of Henry VIII but with a pop music backing. It’s a short, punchy performance clocking in at just 75 minutes from start to finish.

The Noise11 2022 review

MELBOURNE – COMEDY THEATRE
From August 2024

SYDNEY –THEATRE ROYAL SYDNEY
From October 2024

BRISBANE – PLAYHOUSE THEATRE, QPAC
From January 2025

TICKETS ON SALE MARCH 2024

Noise11.com

