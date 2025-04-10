 Sixx:A.M. ‘Prayers for the Damned’ and ‘Prayers for the Blessed’ Gets a Make-Over - Noise11.com
Sixx:AM

Sixx:AM

Sixx:A.M. ‘Prayers for the Damned’ and ‘Prayers for the Blessed’ Gets a Make-Over

by Paul Cashmere on April 10, 2025

in News

Motley Crue bass player Nikki Sixx’s other band with Ashba, Sixx:A.M. is giving their last album ‘Prayer for the Damned’ and ‘Prayer for the Blessed’ a 10th anniversary (almost) make-over.

‘Damned’ was initially released on 29 April, 2016. ‘Blessed’ came later in the year in 18 November.

The two albums ended up being the final albums for Six:A.M.. A ‘Hits’ album with four new songs was the last new music from the band.

Six:A.M. also included James Michael on lead vocals. Michael and Sixx popped up together again in 2022 with the song ’21 Bullets’ as The Retaliators movie theme.

Michael has appeared on albums for Meat Loaf, Alanis Morissette, Sammy Hagar, Hilary Duff, Kelly Clarkson and Halestorm.

Prayers for the Damned & Blessed Deluxe Edition
Deluxe 3 LP Collector’s Edition Arriving June 6, 2025 via Endurance Music Group

LP – SIDE A
1. Rise
2. You Have Come to the Right Place
3. I’m Sick
4. Prayers for the Damned
5. Better Man

LP – SIDE B
1. Can’t Stop
2. When We Were Gods
3. Belly of the Beast
4. Everything Went to Hell
5. The Last Time (My Heart Will Hit the Ground)

LP – SIDE C
1. Rise of the Melancholy Empire
2. Barbarians (Prayers for the Blessed)
3. We Will Not Go Quietly
4. Wolf at Your Door

LP – SIDE D
1. Maybe It’s Time
2. The Devil’s Coming
3. Catacombs
4. That’s Gonna Leave a Scar
5. Without You

LP – SIDE E
1. Suffocate
2. Riot in My Head
3. Helicopters
4. Prayers for the Damned (Acoustic)
5. Rise (Acoustic)

LP – SIDE F
1. Maybe Its Time (Piano version)
2. Prayers for the Damned (Piano version)
3. We Will Not Go Quietly (Alternate Mix)

