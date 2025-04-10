Sixx:A.M. ‘Prayers for the Damned’ and ‘Prayers for the Blessed’ Gets a Make-Over - Noise11.com

Motley Crue bass player Nikki Sixx’s other band with Ashba, Sixx:A.M. is giving their last album ‘Prayer for the Damned’ and ‘Prayer for the Blessed’ a 10th anniversary (almost) make-over.

‘Damned’ was initially released on 29 April, 2016. ‘Blessed’ came later in the year in 18 November.

The two albums ended up being the final albums for Six:A.M.. A ‘Hits’ album with four new songs was the last new music from the band.

Six:A.M. also included James Michael on lead vocals. Michael and Sixx popped up together again in 2022 with the song ’21 Bullets’ as The Retaliators movie theme.

Michael has appeared on albums for Meat Loaf, Alanis Morissette, Sammy Hagar, Hilary Duff, Kelly Clarkson and Halestorm.

Prayers for the Damned & Blessed Deluxe Edition

Deluxe 3 LP Collector’s Edition Arriving June 6, 2025 via Endurance Music Group

LP – SIDE A

1. Rise

2. You Have Come to the Right Place

3. I’m Sick

4. Prayers for the Damned

5. Better Man

LP – SIDE B

1. Can’t Stop

2. When We Were Gods

3. Belly of the Beast

4. Everything Went to Hell

5. The Last Time (My Heart Will Hit the Ground)

LP – SIDE C

1. Rise of the Melancholy Empire

2. Barbarians (Prayers for the Blessed)

3. We Will Not Go Quietly

4. Wolf at Your Door

LP – SIDE D

1. Maybe It’s Time

2. The Devil’s Coming

3. Catacombs

4. That’s Gonna Leave a Scar

5. Without You

LP – SIDE E

1. Suffocate

2. Riot in My Head

3. Helicopters

4. Prayers for the Damned (Acoustic)

5. Rise (Acoustic)

LP – SIDE F

1. Maybe Its Time (Piano version)

2. Prayers for the Damned (Piano version)

3. We Will Not Go Quietly (Alternate Mix)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

