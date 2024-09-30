Skol A Frenzal Rhomb For Christmas - Noise11.com

Frenzal Rhomb will have their own beer just in time for Christmas.

Frenzal Rhomb’s ‘A Man’s Not A Camel’ comes in a 650 ml longneck. Alcohol content is full strength at 4.8% and each bottle is numbered.

The beer is expected for delivery in early December.

‘A Man’s Not A Camel’ is the name of the fourth Frenzal Rhomb album. ‘Camel’ was released in 1999. It appropriately has a song called ‘Let’s Drink a Beer’.

Frenzal Rhomb will start their ‘A Man’s Not A Camel’ 25th anniversary tour this Friday. https://frenzalrhomb.net/pages/tour/

Frenzal Rhomb are celebrating the 25th Anniversary of

‘A Man’s Not a Camel’ with a longneck of epic proportions. Once a delicacy enjoyed only by your dodgy uncle as he prompted you to pull his finger, Frenzal Rhomb are restoring the majesty of the tall brown receptacle, the chalice of gold and amber, an offering of

salvation in a world gone dry. Built to guzzle, the lager itself has been formulated to Frenzal Rhomb’s strict instructions: “just a basic old man beer, no bloody garlic, Old Spice, and OMO-infused bullshit”. Extremely limited edition release.

