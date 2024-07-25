 Slade’s Don Powell Band Has A New Song ‘Deja Voodoo’ On The Way - Noise11.com
Don Powell

Don P

Slade’s Don Powell Band Has A New Song ‘Deja Voodoo’ On The Way

by Paul Cashmere on July 25, 2024

in News

The Don Powell Band is teasing a new song ‘Deja Voodoo’ coming 30 July 2024.

Don Powell was a founding member and drummer for Slade. The Don Powell Band features members from the latter era of Slade, vocalist Steve Whalley and bassist Craig Fenney with Jon Bates on keyboards.

Don Powell was a member of Slade from 1966 to 2020. Jim Lea and Noddy Holder both left the band in 1992. Original member Dave Hill still drives Slade in name live with dates in the UK and Europe for the remainder of 2024.

