Slade’s Don Powell Band Has A New Song ‘Deja Voodoo’ On The Way - Noise11.com

The Don Powell Band is teasing a new song ‘Deja Voodoo’ coming 30 July 2024.

Don Powell was a founding member and drummer for Slade. The Don Powell Band features members from the latter era of Slade, vocalist Steve Whalley and bassist Craig Fenney with Jon Bates on keyboards.

Don Powell was a member of Slade from 1966 to 2020. Jim Lea and Noddy Holder both left the band in 1992. Original member Dave Hill still drives Slade in name live with dates in the UK and Europe for the remainder of 2024.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

