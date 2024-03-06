 Slash To Release Blues Album - Noise11.com
Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Slash Guns N' Roses 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Slash To Release Blues Album

by Music-News.com on March 7, 2024

in News

Slash is seemingly set to release his blues rock solo album imminently.

Slash has spoken about his fondness for the genre in a video teasing the upcoming LP.

He said in the Instagram clip: “I’m a rock guitar player that’s firmly rooted in blues.

“Blues guitar is really something that I got turned on to when I was a kid. If you were to listen to anything that I do, you can see how big the blues influence is, and I’d always thought that I’d want to record a record at some point. And we got together and did it.”

Slash previously revealed Demi Lovato will be among the stars to appear on the record.

The pair joined forces on a rock version of Demi’s hit ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ last year.

Slash – who also releases albums featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators – released his debut self-titled solo album in 2010.

The star-studded collection featured the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Chris Cornell, Alice Cooper, Iggy Pop, Lemmy Kilmister, Dave Grohl, Adam Levine, The Cult’s Ian Astbury, Kid Rock, and his Guns N’ Roses bandmate Duff McKagan.

Bassist McKagan released his latest solo album, featuring the likes of Slash, Iggy Pop and Jerry Cantrell, in October.

As for Guns N’ Roses, in January, Axl Rose and co shared an AI-generated music video for ‘The General’ featuring animated versions of the band.

‘The General’ was released in December, as the B-side to ‘Perhaps’.

Guns N’ Roses released two tracks, ‘Absurd’ and ‘Hard Skool’, both reworked outtakes from 2008’s ‘Chinese Democracy’, in 2021.

‘Perhaps’ and ‘The General’ are both from that era as well.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

