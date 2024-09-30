 Slayer Reunion Show Cancelled - Noise11.com
Slayer photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Slayer photo by Ros O'Gorman

Slayer Reunion Show Cancelled

by Music-News.com on September 30, 2024

in News

Organisers of the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, were forced to cancel due to severe weather conditions.

The second day of the four-day event was called off as 80km-per-hour (50-mile-per-hour) winds blew into the region, along with heavy rains brought on by Hurricane Helene.

Louder Than Life’s Friday line-up included performances by Slayer, Till Lindemann, Anthrax, Evanescence and In This Moment. Slayer was supposed to play one of its anticipated reunion shows.

“Louder Family, we’re heartbroken to share this, but the weather just isn’t in our favour today,” organisers shared. “We’ve been working closely with our meteorologists and local authorities, holding on to the hope that we can open doors, but the continuous wind gusts simply make it impossible for us to proceed safely. We know how disappointing this is – it’s gut-wrenching for us too. But your safety, along with the safety of our artists and crew, will always be our number one priority.”

Louder Than Life launched on Thursday last week with performances by Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, The Offspring and Halestorm. On Friday, however, organisers warned on social media, “Rest assured, we’re keeping a close eye on the situation and will provide updates as soon as we can. Parking, doors, and set times will be adjusted, and we are committed to rockin’ with you as soon as it’s safe.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Dave Grohl Puts Foo Fighters On Hold

The Foo Fighters are reportedly taking a "hiatus" from the stage.

1 hour ago
Kurt Cobain, music news, noise11.com
Kurt Cobain Became A Grandfather This Month

Frances Bean Cobain has announced the arrival of a son with husband Riley Hawk.

2 hours ago
Frenzal Rhomb beer
Skol A Frenzal Rhomb For Christmas

Frenzal Rhomb will have their own beer just in time for Christmas.

7 hours ago
50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman
50 Cents Dials Up The Venom on Diddy

50 Cent has unleashed on his years-long beef with Sean "Diddy" Combs.

1 day ago
Diddy Facebook photo
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Hit With New Civil Suit

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been hit with a new civil lawsuit over an alleged assault against an unidentified woman.

1 day ago
Dog Trumpet Marianne
Marianne Faithful Is The Subject of an Old Mentals and New Dog Trumpet Song

Dog Trumpet’s new song ‘Marianne’ is about the icon Marianne Faithfull but the song itself is an old Mental As Anything song.

3 days ago
Custard
Custard Premiere ‘Someday’ With Serena Ryder

Custard have flicked fans another taste of the upcoming double album ‘Suburban Cinemas’. ‘Someday’ features Canadian singer/songwriter Serena Ryder.

3 days ago