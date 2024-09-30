Slayer Reunion Show Cancelled - Noise11.com

Organisers of the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, were forced to cancel due to severe weather conditions.

The second day of the four-day event was called off as 80km-per-hour (50-mile-per-hour) winds blew into the region, along with heavy rains brought on by Hurricane Helene.

Louder Than Life’s Friday line-up included performances by Slayer, Till Lindemann, Anthrax, Evanescence and In This Moment. Slayer was supposed to play one of its anticipated reunion shows.

“Louder Family, we’re heartbroken to share this, but the weather just isn’t in our favour today,” organisers shared. “We’ve been working closely with our meteorologists and local authorities, holding on to the hope that we can open doors, but the continuous wind gusts simply make it impossible for us to proceed safely. We know how disappointing this is – it’s gut-wrenching for us too. But your safety, along with the safety of our artists and crew, will always be our number one priority.”

Louder Than Life launched on Thursday last week with performances by Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, The Offspring and Halestorm. On Friday, however, organisers warned on social media, “Rest assured, we’re keeping a close eye on the situation and will provide updates as soon as we can. Parking, doors, and set times will be adjusted, and we are committed to rockin’ with you as soon as it’s safe.”

music-news.com

