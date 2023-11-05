Slipknot Drummer Jay Weinberg Departs The Band - Noise11.com

Jay Weinberg, drummer for Slipknot, has departed the band.

Jay is the son of Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg. Jay played his final show with the band on Friday 3 November.

The band posted to their socials, “We would like to thank Jay Weinberg for his dedication and passion over the past ten years. No one can ever replace Joey Jordison’s original sound, style or energy, but Jay honored Joey’s parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it. But as ever, SLIPKNOT is intent on evolving. The band has decided to make a creative decision, and to part ways with Jay. We wish Jayall the best and are very excited for what the future holds.”

Jay Weinberg played on the three Slipknot albums ‘.5: The Gray Chapter’ (2014), ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ (2019) and ‘The End So Far’ (2022).

