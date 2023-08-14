 Slipknot To Release Long Lost Album - Noise11.com
Slipknot. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Slipknot. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Slipknot To Release Long Lost Album

by Music-News.com on August 15, 2023

in News

Slipknot are finally planning to release their “long-lost” album ‘Look Outside Your Window’ more than 15 years after it was recorded.

Slipknot laid down the tracks for the record in 2008 at the same time they were working on their album ‘All Hope Is Gone’ but the second record got shelved and has yet to see the light of day – however, frontman Corey Taylor has revealed they are hoping to drop it in 2024.

Speaking to NME, he explained: “I was talking to Clown [bandmate Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan’ about it [the record] the other day and he goes, ‘One of the reasons it hasn’t come out is because you keep putting shit out which keeps conflicting with when I want to release it!’

“I was like, ‘Fuck dude, why didn’t you tell me?’ He says, ‘Fuck, Taylor – you just got too much shit!’

“It’s sounding like he’s got a release date that he can finally lock in and I have promised him that I won’t release anything that will ruin that. I think it’s going to be next year – finally, man!”

Corey added of the album: “I just went back and listened to all that stuff and it’s so dope and so different. People going into this thinking it sounds like ‘Slipknot’ Slipknot are so wrong. It doesn’t sound like anything Slipknot have ever done, that’s why it’s its own thing. To me, it really is the long-lost album. The music is so beautiful … People are really going to dig it.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Peter O'Doherty of Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dog Trumpet Premiere Back Room Video

Dog Trumpet have a brand new video for your viewing please. ‘Back Room’ is about “the past and present, touring, staying home, the repetition of the days”.

24 hours ago
Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Pink Adds Fourth Melbourne Stadium Show and One For Townsville

Pink has added a fourth and final stadium show for Melbourne and a new show for Sydney.

1 day ago
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Performs For First Time Since His Racist Rant

Kanye West performed for the first time since his antisemitism controversy on Monday.

7 days ago
Lost Prophets at Soundwave Ian Watkins photo Ros O'Gorman
Lostprophets Singer and Paedophile Ian Watkins Attacked In Prison

Paedophile Ian Watkins, the former lead singer of Lostprophets, has been taken to hospital after being bashed in prison. His condition is listed as serious.

August 7, 2023
Jimmy Barnes performs at the Red Hot Summer Tour Mornington Racecourse on Saturday 23 January 2016.
Jimmy Barnes Performs Legends on the Lawn Show In Queensland

Jimmy Barnes is back pumped and live with a headline performance for Legends on the Lawn in Queensland this weekend.

August 6, 2023
Celine Dion - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Celine Dion Sister Shares Update On Celine’s Health

Celine Dion's older sister has shared an update on the singer's health following her recent diagnosis with Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS).

August 4, 2023
The Butterfly Effect
The Butterfly Effect To Tour For 20th Anniversary of ‘Begins Here’

The Butterfly Effect will mark the 20th anniversary of the release of their debut album ‘Begins Here’ with an Australian tour in February.

August 3, 2023