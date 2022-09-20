 Smashing Pumpkins To Release Mellon Collie Sequel ‘ATUM’ - Noise11.com
Billy Corgan, The Smashing Pumpkins, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo

Billy Corgan, The Smashing Pumpkins, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Smashing Pumpkins To Release Mellon Collie Sequel ‘ATUM’

by Paul Cashmere on September 20, 2022

in News

Smashing Pumpkins are calling their upcoming album ‘ATUM’ a sequel to their classic ‘Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness’ album of 1995 as well as 2000’s ‘Machina/The Machine of God’.

The first song we get to hear in ‘Beguiled’.

‘ATUM’, pronounced Autumn, is the 12th Smashing Pumpkins album, and first since 2020’s ‘Cyr’.

‘ATUM’ is described by Billy Corgan as a three act rock opera. Each act contains 11 songs. The three acts will be released 11 weeks apart. Act 1 will be released on November 15, 2022. Act 2 on January 31, 2023. Act 3 along with a special edition boxset featuring all 33 album tracks plus 10 additional unreleased songs, will be released on April 21, 2023.

Smashing Pumpkins will perform ‘Beguiled’ on the Jimmy Fallon show on Friday.

