Sneaky Sound System is Back With New Song 'Shiver' - Noise11.com

Connie Mitchell and Angus McDonald are back together as Sneaky Sound System with the brand new Bondi built song ‘Shiver’.

“We wrote this track a while ago, but it’s only now that it feels like the right time to release it,” said Angus. “Shiver is about that electrifying feeling when love takes over,” said Connie. “We wanted it to be euphoric and impossible to resist.”

The last Sneaky Sound System ‘From Here To Anywhere’ was released in 2011 but Sneaky Sound System have consistently been releasing singles nearly annually since 2012. There is a lot more new music planned for 2025. “Shiver is just the beginning,” said Angus. “We have more singles in the works that we plan to drop regularly throughout 2025.”

The big hit for Sneaky Sound System was UFO in 2007.

UPCOMING SHOWS

• Sat 29 March – Twilight Concert, Essendon

• Sun 13 April – AFL Gather Round (Port Adelaide v Hawthorn), Adelaide Oval. SOLD OUT.

• Sun 13 April – AFL Gather Round Pepsi Collective, Adelaide Oval

• Sat 3 May – Ministry of Sound Classical, Gold Coast. SOLD OUT.…plus more yet to be announced.

