Snoop Dogg Postpones Hollywood Shows In Support Of Striking Writers - Noise11.com

Snoop Dogg has postponed his two upcoming shows at the Hollywood Bowl to stand in solidarity with striking writers.

Snoop was due to perform alongside Dr. Dre at the Los Angeles venue on 26 and 27 June to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his debut album Doggystyle, which Dre produced and co-wrote.

However, he announced over the weekend that they have pushed the concerts back to 20 and 21 October as a show of solidarity with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

“Hollywood Bowl! June 26 and 27, we gotta move that date! Me and Dr. Dre, we stand in solidarity with the writers, so what we’re gonna do, we gonna push it back to October 20 and October 21,” he said in a video.

In the accompanying caption, Snoop explained, “Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the DGA and SAG/AFTRA negotiations, we have decided to postpone the shows scheduled for June 27 and June 28 (sic) at the Hollywood Bowl. We stand in solidarity with the unions and are hopeful that the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) will negotiate fair deals as soon as possible and everybody can get back to work.”

The writers’ strike began on 2 May. Snoop expressed his support for the strike during a panel discussion on 3 May by saying, “The writers are striking because (of) streaming, they can’t get paid. Because when it’s on the platform, it’s not like in the box office… I don’t understand how the fuck you get paid off of that shit.”

