 Snoop Dogg Postpones Hollywood Shows In Support Of Striking Writers - Noise11.com
Snoop Dogg phot by Ros O'Gorman

Snoop Dogg phot by Ros O'Gorman

Snoop Dogg Postpones Hollywood Shows In Support Of Striking Writers

by Music-News.com on June 3, 2023

in News

Snoop Dogg has postponed his two upcoming shows at the Hollywood Bowl to stand in solidarity with striking writers.

Snoop was due to perform alongside Dr. Dre at the Los Angeles venue on 26 and 27 June to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his debut album Doggystyle, which Dre produced and co-wrote.

However, he announced over the weekend that they have pushed the concerts back to 20 and 21 October as a show of solidarity with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

“Hollywood Bowl! June 26 and 27, we gotta move that date! Me and Dr. Dre, we stand in solidarity with the writers, so what we’re gonna do, we gonna push it back to October 20 and October 21,” he said in a video.

In the accompanying caption, Snoop explained, “Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the DGA and SAG/AFTRA negotiations, we have decided to postpone the shows scheduled for June 27 and June 28 (sic) at the Hollywood Bowl. We stand in solidarity with the unions and are hopeful that the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) will negotiate fair deals as soon as possible and everybody can get back to work.”

The writers’ strike began on 2 May. Snoop expressed his support for the strike during a panel discussion on 3 May by saying, “The writers are striking because (of) streaming, they can’t get paid. Because when it’s on the platform, it’s not like in the box office… I don’t understand how the fuck you get paid off of that shit.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters Australia and New Zealand Dates Announced

Foo Fighters will tour Australia in November and December 2023 and then return for more shows in New Zealand in January 2024.

10 hours ago
Tupac Shakur 2PAC music news noise11.com
Tupac To Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Late rapper Tupac Shakur is to be honoured with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

3 days ago
Extreme
Extreme Premiere New Song ‘Other Side of the Rainbow’

Extreme have released another track from the upcoming ‘Six’ album ahead of the Australian tour with Living Colour.

4 days ago
Magic Dirt photo by Mitch Lowe
Magic Dirt To Celebrate 25th Anniversary of ‘Young and Full of the Devil’

Magic Dirt released their second album ‘Young and Full of the Devil’ in 1998. The album was recorded in 12 days at Birdland Studios and introduced Raul Sanchez to the band.

4 days ago
Vince Neil, Motley Crue, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Australian Tour – Here Is What To Expect

Motley Crue and Def Leppard will bring The World Tour to Australia in November.

4 days ago
The Superjesus To Premiere ‘Lights Put’ On June 16

The Superjesus will release more new music on June 16 with ‘Lights Out’ on the way and a tour set to go.

4 days ago
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noel Gallagher Shares New Song ‘Open The Door See What You Find’

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have shared their latest tune, ‘Open The Door, See What You Find’.

4 days ago