Sole Surviving Badfinger Member Joey Molland Premieres ‘Rainy Day Man’ - Noise11.com

Joey Molland, the only surviving member of the classic Badfinger line-up, has a new song ‘Rainy Day Man’.

77-year old Molland joined Badfinger for the second album ‘No Dice’ in 1970. ‘No Dice’ featured the hit ‘No Matter What’ and the original version of ‘Without You’, which became a hit for Harry Nilsson in 1971 and Mariah Carey in 1994.

The next album ‘Straight Up’ in 1971 featured the hits ‘Baby Blue’ and ‘Day After Day’.

Molland left Badfinger in 1974 shortly before the band broke up.

Molland and Tom Evans reformed a new Badfinger in 1978 through to 1981. They released two albums during this time ‘Airwaves’ in 1979 and ‘Say No More’ (1981).

In 2000, a final Badfinger album ‘Head First’, featuring songs recorded in the 70s at Apple Studios in London was released.

