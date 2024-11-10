Songs From The First Countdown 8 November 1974 - Noise11.com

The very first Countdown aired in Australia on 8 November 1974, at 6:30pm on a Friday and its original duration was to fit inside a 30 minute slot.

Radio DJ Grant Goldman hosted the first episode and the shows for 1974 featured a different DJ every week.

The very first song played on the very first Countdown was Sherbet’s ‘Silvery Moon’. The first show also featured performances by John Farnham, Daryl Braithwaite (again, solo), Linda George, Skyhooks and a video from UK pop band Paper Lace.

Here are the songs played from the first Countdown but not from that first show which no longer exists. The ABC, in its wisdom, decided to cut costs and reuse videotape. 100 of the original shows have been lost forever. Only 30 episodes from 1974 to 1978 remain.

Here are the songs from the first show:

Sherbet – Silvery Moon

“Silvery Moon” by Sherbet holds a special place in Australian music history as the very first song to be played on the iconic music television show, Countdown. Released in 1974, “Silvery Moon” showcases Sherbet’s signature pop rock sound, characterized by catchy melodies and harmonious vocals. The song quickly became a hit, solidifying Sherbet’s status as one of Australia’s premier pop bands of the 1970s. Sherbet, fronted by lead vocalist Daryl Braithwaite, was known for their energetic performances and a series of chart-topping hits. “Silvery Moon” captures the essence of the era with its upbeat tempo and romantic lyrics, resonating with the youth of the time. The song’s success on Countdown helped propel Sherbet to greater fame, leading to numerous awards and accolades throughout their career. The band’s influence extended beyond music, as they became cultural icons in Australia. “Silvery Moon” remains a nostalgic favorite, reminding many of the early days of Countdown and the vibrant music scene of the 1970s.

John Farnham – One Minute Every Hour

John Farnham, one of Australia’s most beloved vocalists, performed “One Minute Every Hour” on the first episode of Countdown. The song, imbued with Farnham’s powerful voice and emotional delivery, captures the essence of his early career as a pop sensation in Australia. Known for his ability to convey deep emotion through his music, Farnham’s performance of “One Minute Every Hour” was a memorable moment in the show’s debut, further establishing him as a significant figure in the Australian music scene.

Daryl Braithwaite – You’re My World

Daryl Braithwaite’s “You’re My World” is another standout performance from the first episode of Countdown. Known for his smooth vocals and charismatic stage presence, Braithwaite delivered a rendition that captivated the audience and showcased his ability to connect with listeners on an emotional level. “You’re My World” exemplifies his talent for interpreting love songs with sincerity and depth, further solidifying his reputation as a leading figure in Australian pop music. His performance on Countdown contributed to the show’s reputation for featuring top-tier musical acts and unforgettable moments.

Linda George – Mamma’s Little Girl

Linda George’s “Mamma’s Little Girl” is another remarkable performance from Countdown’s early days. Linda George, renowned for her rich vocal tones and heartfelt delivery, brought an emotional depth to the song that resonated deeply with viewers. “Mamma’s Little Girl” is a touching ballad, capturing the tender relationship between a mother and daughter, and George’s interpretation highlighted both the warmth and the poignancy of the lyrics. Her performance on the show not only showcased her vocal prowess but also solidified her status as a beloved artist in the Australian music landscape.

Skyhooks – Living In The 70s

Skyhooks’ “Living In The 70s” stands out as a quintessential anthem of its era. Their performance on Countdown was a dynamic and electrifying experience, capturing the zeitgeist of the 1970s with its bold lyrics and innovative sound. The song’s mix of rock and glam elements, along with its commentary on contemporary culture, resonated with a generation navigating the complexities of the decade. Skyhooks’ energetic delivery and distinctive style made “Living In The 70s” a memorable highlight of the show, solidifying the band’s place in Australian rock history.

Paper Lace – Black Eyed Boys (video)

Paper Lace’s “Black Eyed Boys” is another iconic performance featured on Countdown. Known for their distinctive blend of pop and rock, Paper Lace brought an infectious energy to their performance that captivated audiences. “Black Eyed Boys” is a spirited track that delves into themes of youthful rebellion and camaraderie, capturing the essence of the band’s signature sound. Their engaging stage presence and tight harmonies made this performance a standout moment, further cementing Paper Lace’s place in the annals of pop music history.

The ABC will premiere Countdown 50 Years On this Saturday 16 November 2024 at 7:30pm.

