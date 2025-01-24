Songwriter, Producer and Rides Member Barry Goldberg Dies At Age 83 - Noise11.com

Songwriter, producer and keyboard player Barry Goldberg has died at the age of 83.

Goldberg’s career dates back to the 1960s. He was the keyboard player during Bob Dylan’s electric performance at the Newport Fold Festival in 1965. Dylan also co-produced Goldberg’s self-titled debut album in 1974.

Barry Goldberg’s first professional recording was as a session player for Mitch Ryder on ‘Devil With A Blue Dress On/Good Golly Miss Molly’ in 1966. He also contributed to Leonard Cohen’s ‘Death of a Ladies Man’ and The Ramones ‘End of the Century’.

Goldberg co-wrote Rod Stewart’s ‘It’s Not The Spotlight’ with Gerry Goffin and Joe Cocker’s ‘I’ve Got To Use My Imagination’.

In 2012 Stephen Stills put the call out to Goldberg and Kenny Wayne Shepherd to join him for the new supergroup The Rides. The Rides recorded two albums, ‘Can’t Get Enough’ (2013) and ‘Pierced Arrow’ (2016).

Barry Goldberg died on 22 January 2025 of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

