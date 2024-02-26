Sophie Ellis-Bextor Warns of Fake AI Scam - Noise11.com

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has warned fans of a recent fake AI scam.

Sophie took to Instagram on Friday to warn her fans about a recent AI-generated scam that has created a fake social media advert featuring her music.

Sophie’s 2001 hit Murder on the Dancefloor, which recently made a comeback in the charts, has been recreated by an AI voiceover generator and used in fake Instagram adverts.

“I’ve been made aware there is a scam advert going around with footage of me and an AI generated voiceover of me,” the 44-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Sophie continued, “Please don’t trust anything I don’t post on my own Insta. So sorry to anyone who thought it was real and thanks to all who messaged me and let me know.”

The singer’s warning comes shortly after her hit, which was originally released 23 years ago, made a sudden comeback after appearing in Saltburn, a thriller/comedy starring Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan.

Sophie took to the stage at the 2024 British Academy Film Awards on Sunday to perform the song, which re-entered the UK singles chart at number two following Saltburn’s release.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

