 Sophie Ellis-Bextor Warns of Fake AI Scam - Noise11.com
Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Sophie Ellis-Bextor Warns of Fake AI Scam

by Music-News.com on February 26, 2024

in News

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has warned fans of a recent fake AI scam.

Sophie took to Instagram on Friday to warn her fans about a recent AI-generated scam that has created a fake social media advert featuring her music.

Sophie’s 2001 hit Murder on the Dancefloor, which recently made a comeback in the charts, has been recreated by an AI voiceover generator and used in fake Instagram adverts.

“I’ve been made aware there is a scam advert going around with footage of me and an AI generated voiceover of me,” the 44-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Sophie continued, “Please don’t trust anything I don’t post on my own Insta. So sorry to anyone who thought it was real and thanks to all who messaged me and let me know.”

The singer’s warning comes shortly after her hit, which was originally released 23 years ago, made a sudden comeback after appearing in Saltburn, a thriller/comedy starring Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan.

Sophie took to the stage at the 2024 British Academy Film Awards on Sunday to perform the song, which re-entered the UK singles chart at number two following Saltburn’s release.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Pharrell and Miley Cyrus Collaboration Is On The Way

Pharrell has teased that his new track with Miley Cyrus is "coming soon."

1 hour ago
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry and Rita Ora Attended Taylor Swift Concert In Sydney

Katy Perry sang along to Bad Blood during Taylor Swift's concert in Sydney, Australia on Friday night.

6 hours ago
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Reveals Third Version of The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift will release (at least) three versions of her upcoming album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ with the same 16 tracks on every album and a different track 17 on the various editions.

21 hours ago
Wiley
Rapper Wiley Stripped Of MBE

The Honours Forfeiture Committee has announced today that it is stripping grime rapper Richard Kylea Cowie, known as Wiley, of his MBE, following calls to do so by Campaign Against Antisemitism.

23 hours ago
Ellie Goulding Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ellie Goulding Spilts With Husband of Four Years

Ellie Goulding has confirmed she has separated from husband of four years, Caspar Jopling.

1 day ago
Emma Donovan and Dan Sultan join Archie Roach in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Emma Donovan Previews ‘Til My Song is Done’ With Title Track

Emma Donovan took to Melbourne’s historic Forum Theatre to create a video for the title track to her upcoming album ‘Til My Song Is Done’.

3 days ago
Missy Higgins AWITG on Sunday 19 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Missy Higgins Extends The Second Act Tour After 32 Sold Out Shows

Extra dates have been added to Missy Higgins ‘The Second Act’ tour after Missy sold out 32 shows across Australia.

3 days ago