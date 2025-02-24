 Soul and Jazz Legend Roberta Flack Dies At Age 88 - Noise11.com
Roberta Flack

Roberta Flack

Soul and Jazz Legend Roberta Flack Dies At Age 88

by Paul Cashmere on February 25, 2025

in News

Roberta Flack, one of America’s greatest Jazz and Soul singers, has died at the age of 88.

Roberta Flack first made a name when Clint Eastwood used her cover of ‘First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’ in his movie ‘Play Misty For Me’. The song was written by Ewan Macoll, the father of singer Kirsty Macoll. Roberta worked with Eastwood again in 1983 when she recorded the music at the end of ‘Sudden Impact’.

The song earned Roberta the Grammy Award for Record of the Year in 1973. She became the first person to win the award two years in a row when in 1974 she won it again for ‘Killing Me Softy with His Song’. She was awarded five Grammy Awards in her time including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.

Roberta Flack started out as a school teacher teaching music in North Carolina. She continued teaching when she moved to Washington DC, started giving private tutor lessons and began performing in nightclubs.

Jazz singer Les McCann saw Flack in one of those Washington nightclubs and took her to Atlantic Records. Her first album ‘First Take’ was reportedly recorded in just 10 hours.

In 1972, Roberta teamed up with R&B singer Donny Hathaway. The 1972 album ‘Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway’ featured the hit ‘Where Is The Love’.

In 1974 ‘Feel Like Making Love’ was her big hit.

In the 1980s Roberta teamed up with Peabo Bryson for the ‘Born To Love’ album. ‘Tonight I Celebrate My Love’ reached no 16 in the USA and no 10 in Australia.

Roberta lived in New York at the Dakota building, where John Lennon and Yoko Ono lived with their son Sean. Beyond her music career, Flack was known for her philanthropy and efforts in music education, founding the Roberta Flack School of Music at the Hyde Leadership Charter School in the Bronx, New York, to provide music education to underprivileged children. Roberta Flack died from cardiac arrest on her way to hospital.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Gwen McCrae
Soul Singer Gwen McCrae Dies At Age 81

70s Soul and Disco singer Gwen McCrae has died at the age of 81.

22 hours ago
Jacques De Jongh Facebook profile
Australian Musician Jacques De Jongh of Hush and John Paul Young Band Has Passed Away

Jacques De Jongh, who was once a member of Hush and John Paul Young All-Stars has died in Melbourne.

2 days ago
Chaka Khan supplied photo by Nick Nelson
Chaka Khan To Play Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland in April

R&B legend Chaka Khan will perform shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland around Easter.

3 days ago
Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton Speaks Out Over Library Funding Cuts

Dolly Parton has spoken out about proposed funding cuts to her Imagination Library.

4 days ago
Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Prepares For World Tour Announcement

Neil Young has hinted at a full UK, European and North American tour this year.

4 days ago
Gibson Brian May SJ-200 12-string launch event Hi-Res_12 photo supplied by Gibson guitars
Gibson To Release Brian May 12 String

Gibson has partnered with Sir Brian May to release the Brian May SJ-200 12-String acoustic guitar.

5 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ozzy Osbourne Turned Down A Part In Pirates of the Caribbean

Ozzy Osbourne almost took part in the Pirates Of The Caribbean film franchise.

5 days ago