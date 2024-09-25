Soundtrack To ‘How To Make Gravy’ Movie Revealed, Meg Washington Performs The First Single 'The Hook' - Noise11.com

The soundtrack to ‘How To Make Gravy’, a new Australian movie based on Paul Kelly’s Christmas song ‘How To Make Gravy’ has been revealed.

Soundtrack Tracklisting:

Vince Guaraldi ‘My Little Drum’

Beddy Rays ‘Red Hot Chrissy’

Vince Guaraldi ‘Christmas Time Is Here’

Nina Simone ‘Take Care Of Business’

Meg Washington ‘The Hook’

Electric Fields & The Prison Choir – ‘Dream On’

Ben Salter ‘Isolationism’

Brendan Maclean & The Prison Choir – ‘Fine’

Vince Guaraldi ‘Hark The Herald Angels Sing’

Paul Kelly ‘How To Make Gravy’

Meg Washington ‘The Hook’ is the first release from the soundtrack. “For ages, I kept hearing this song ‘Sunset Lover’ everywhere I went. It sounded like a perfect instrumental that was just aching for a melody and a lyric. I loved the chopped up vocal hook and I wanted to include it within the story of the lyrics, and in the title. The song already feels like melancholy in paradise, I just wanted more detail. It ended up wanting to be a break-up on a beach” Meg Washington.

Here is Meg Washington ‘The Hook’

‘How to Make Gravy’ is an adaptation of Paul Kelly’s classic song by the same name, also produced by Academy-nominated producer Schuyler Weiss (Elvis) and Warner Bros. Australia. The film will be released later this year on Binge, and stars Hugo Weaving, Daniel Henshall and celebrated French actress Agathe Rousselle among a star-studded ensemble which also includes cameos from several Australian musicians.

