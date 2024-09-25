 Soundtrack To ‘How To Make Gravy’ Movie Revealed, Meg Washington Performs The First Single 'The Hook' - Noise11.com
Meg Washington

Meg Washington

Soundtrack To ‘How To Make Gravy’ Movie Revealed, Meg Washington Performs The First Single ‘The Hook’

by Paul Cashmere on September 26, 2024

in News

The soundtrack to ‘How To Make Gravy’, a new Australian movie based on Paul Kelly’s Christmas song ‘How To Make Gravy’ has been revealed.

Soundtrack Tracklisting:
Vince Guaraldi ‘My Little Drum’
Beddy Rays ‘Red Hot Chrissy’
Vince Guaraldi ‘Christmas Time Is Here’
Nina Simone ‘Take Care Of Business’
Meg Washington ‘The Hook’
Electric Fields & The Prison Choir – ‘Dream On’
Ben Salter ‘Isolationism’
Brendan Maclean & The Prison Choir – ‘Fine’
Vince Guaraldi ‘Hark The Herald Angels Sing’
Paul Kelly ‘How To Make Gravy’

Meg Washington ‘The Hook’ is the first release from the soundtrack. “For ages, I kept hearing this song ‘Sunset Lover’ everywhere I went. It sounded like a perfect instrumental that was just aching for a melody and a lyric. I loved the chopped up vocal hook and I wanted to include it within the story of the lyrics, and in the title. The song already feels like melancholy in paradise, I just wanted more detail. It ended up wanting to be a break-up on a beach” Meg Washington.

Here is Meg Washington ‘The Hook’

‘How to Make Gravy’ is an adaptation of Paul Kelly’s classic song by the same name, also produced by Academy-nominated producer Schuyler Weiss (Elvis) and Warner Bros. Australia. The film will be released later this year on Binge, and stars Hugo Weaving, Daniel Henshall and celebrated French actress Agathe Rousselle among a star-studded ensemble which also includes cameos from several Australian musicians.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 5 August 2016 as part of their This Unruly Mess I've Made World Tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Macklemore Dropped From U.S. Music Festival After “F*ck America’ Post

Macklemore has been dropped from the line-up of a Las Vegas music festival after going viral for denouncing America during a performance.

6 hours ago
Kesha
Kesha Starts Her Own Label

Kesha has launched her own record label. Kesha is now the CEO of Kesha Records, under the label services arm of Warner Music Group.

2 days ago
Pete Townshend Is A Swiftie

The Who guitarist Pete Townshend is a fan of Taylor Swift.

5 days ago
Dallas Green of City and Colour photo by Ros O'Gorman
City and Colour Australian Dates for January 2025

City and Colour will return to Australia in January 2025, just 23 months after the last Australian tour.

September 19, 2024
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
trump Posts Insane ‘I Hate Taylor Swift’ Post

trump has verbally attacked Taylor Swift with an insane all caps post stating “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT’.

September 16, 2024
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Justin Timberlake To Sentenced To Community Service For Drunk Driving Charge

Justin Timberlake has been fined and sentenced to community service following his Driving While Intoxicated case.

September 15, 2024
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Drives Over 400,000 Young Voters To Registration Site

Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz has caused an enormous spike in traffic at vote.org, the US voter registration site.

September 13, 2024