Southern Sons To Reform for 2025 Tour - Noise11.com

Southern Sons will reform in January for multiple dates cross from January to May.
Original members Jack Jones (vocals, guitar), Geoff Cain (bass) and Peter ‘Reggie’ Bowman (guitar, vocals) will be the nucleus of the 2025 band.
Lead vocalist Jack Jones expresses his excitement, saying, “I’m proud of everything I’ve done, but Southern Sons is where it all started for me. The band represents a remarkable time in my life.” With the addition of Pete Drummond, renowned for his exceptional drumming skills Southern Sons’ promises an extraordinary future”.
Southern Sons dates are:
Friday 31 Jan Caloundra, QLD Events Centre, Kings Theatre
Saturday 2 Feb Tweed Heads, NSW Twin Towns
Friday 7 Feb Sale, VIC The Wedge
Saturday 8 Feb Wonthaggi, VIC Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre
Friday 21 Feb Warrnambool, VIC Lighthouse Theatre
Saturday 22 Feb Ballarat, VIC Wendouree Performing Arts Centre
Friday 28 Feb Wyong. NSW The Art House
Saturday 1 March Thirroul, NSW Anita’s Theatre
Friday 7 March South Morang, VIC PRACC Yan Yean Theatre
Saturday 8 March Frankston, VIC Arts Centre
Friday 14 March Warragul, VIC West Gippsland Arts Centre
Saturday 15 March Bendigo, VIC Ulumbarra Theatre
Friday 21 March Launceston, TAS Country Club Showroom
Saturday 22 March Hobart, TAS Wrest Point Showroom
Saturday 12 April Perth, WA Astor Theatre
Friday 2 May Wangaratta, VIC WPACC Alpine MDF Theatre
Saturday 3 May Melbourne, VIC The Palms at Crown
Southern Sons debut single ‘Heart In Danger’ reached no 5 in Australia in 1990. The song earned producer Ross Fraser an ARIA Award for Producer of the Year.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE