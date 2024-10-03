Southern Sons To Reform for 2025 Tour - Noise11.com

Southern Sons will reform in January for multiple dates cross from January to May.

Original members Jack Jones (vocals, guitar), Geoff Cain (bass) and Peter ‘Reggie’ Bowman (guitar, vocals) will be the nucleus of the 2025 band.

Lead vocalist Jack Jones expresses his excitement, saying, “I’m proud of everything I’ve done, but Southern Sons is where it all started for me. The band represents a remarkable time in my life.” With the addition of Pete Drummond, renowned for his exceptional drumming skills Southern Sons’ promises an extraordinary future”.

Southern Sons dates are:

Friday 31 Jan Caloundra, QLD Events Centre, Kings Theatre

Saturday 2 Feb Tweed Heads, NSW Twin Towns

Friday 7 Feb Sale, VIC The Wedge

Saturday 8 Feb Wonthaggi, VIC Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre

Friday 21 Feb Warrnambool, VIC Lighthouse Theatre

Saturday 22 Feb Ballarat, VIC Wendouree Performing Arts Centre

Friday 28 Feb Wyong. NSW The Art House

Saturday 1 March Thirroul, NSW Anita’s Theatre

Friday 7 March South Morang, VIC PRACC Yan Yean Theatre

Saturday 8 March Frankston, VIC Arts Centre

Friday 14 March Warragul, VIC West Gippsland Arts Centre

Saturday 15 March Bendigo, VIC Ulumbarra Theatre

Friday 21 March Launceston, TAS Country Club Showroom

Saturday 22 March Hobart, TAS Wrest Point Showroom

Saturday 12 April Perth, WA Astor Theatre

Friday 2 May Wangaratta, VIC WPACC Alpine MDF Theatre

Saturday 3 May Melbourne, VIC The Palms at Crown

Southern Sons debut single ‘Heart In Danger’ reached no 5 in Australia in 1990. The song earned producer Ross Fraser an ARIA Award for Producer of the Year.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

