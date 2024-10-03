 Southern Sons To Reform for 2025 Tour - Noise11.com
Southern Sons

Southern Sons

Southern Sons To Reform for 2025 Tour

by Paul Cashmere on October 3, 2024

in News

Southern Sons will reform in January for multiple dates cross from January to May.

Original members Jack Jones (vocals, guitar), Geoff Cain (bass) and Peter ‘Reggie’ Bowman (guitar, vocals) will be the nucleus of the 2025 band.

Lead vocalist Jack Jones expresses his excitement, saying, “I’m proud of everything I’ve done, but Southern Sons is where it all started for me. The band represents a remarkable time in my life.” With the addition of Pete Drummond, renowned for his exceptional drumming skills Southern Sons’ promises an extraordinary future”.

Southern Sons dates are:

Friday 31 Jan Caloundra, QLD Events Centre, Kings Theatre
Saturday 2 Feb Tweed Heads, NSW Twin Towns
Friday 7 Feb Sale, VIC The Wedge
Saturday 8 Feb Wonthaggi, VIC Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre
Friday 21 Feb Warrnambool, VIC Lighthouse Theatre
Saturday 22 Feb Ballarat, VIC Wendouree Performing Arts Centre
Friday 28 Feb Wyong. NSW The Art House
Saturday 1 March Thirroul, NSW Anita’s Theatre
Friday 7 March South Morang, VIC PRACC Yan Yean Theatre
Saturday 8 March Frankston, VIC Arts Centre
Friday 14 March Warragul, VIC West Gippsland Arts Centre
Saturday 15 March Bendigo, VIC Ulumbarra Theatre
Friday 21 March Launceston, TAS Country Club Showroom
Saturday 22 March Hobart, TAS Wrest Point Showroom
Saturday 12 April Perth, WA Astor Theatre
Friday 2 May Wangaratta, VIC WPACC Alpine MDF Theatre
Saturday 3 May Melbourne, VIC The Palms at Crown

Southern Sons debut single ‘Heart In Danger’ reached no 5 in Australia in 1990. The song earned producer Ross Fraser an ARIA Award for Producer of the Year.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Liam and Noel Gallagher reform Oasis for 2025 dates
Oasis Announce North American Dates

Oasis North American dates have been revealed with Canada, the USA and Mexico slipped in between UK dates.

3 hours ago
Lauryn Hill Responds to Pras Michel Lawsuit

Lauryn Hill has responded to her Fugees bandmate Pras Michel's fraud lawsuit.

12 hours ago
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com
‘Many Powerful People’ To Fall With Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee says, “many powerful people” will be taken down with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs after announcing that his law firm is representing 120 of Combs victims, one who was nine-years old when Combs’ alleged crimes were committed.

1 day ago
Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Dave Grohl Puts Foo Fighters On Hold

The Foo Fighters are reportedly taking a "hiatus" from the stage.

3 days ago
Kurt Cobain, music news, noise11.com
Kurt Cobain Became A Grandfather This Month

Frances Bean Cobain has announced the arrival of a son with husband Riley Hawk.

3 days ago
Slayer photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Slayer Reunion Show Cancelled

Organisers of the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, were forced to cancel due to severe weather conditions.

3 days ago
Frenzal Rhomb beer
Skol A Frenzal Rhomb For Christmas

Frenzal Rhomb will have their own beer just in time for Christmas.

3 days ago