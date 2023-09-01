Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp Named BMI Icon - Noise11.com

Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet and now Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets has been named BMI Icon at the BMI London Awards.

“We’re in for an exciting night celebrating our BMI family of UK and European songwriters, composers and music publishers,” said BMI President Mike O’Neill. “We’re thrilled to pay tribute to the legendary Gary Kemp in recognition of his incredible creative accomplishments. His timeless songs have reached multiple generations, leaving a lasting impression on the world of entertainment, and inspired many to follow in his footsteps. We look forward to celebrating all the 2023 BMI London Award winners with a fantastic evening of music. It’s going to be a night to remember.”

With a career spanning more than 40 years, Gary Kemp is one of the most successful songwriters to come out of the New Romantic era in British pop music history. As a founding member and guitarist for 80’s supergroup Spandau Ballet, Kemp wrote the lyrics and music for all the band’s 23 hit singles, including the massive pop mainstays “True” and “Gold,” as well as classics “Through the Barricades,” “Only When You Leave,” “To Cut a Long Story Short” and “Chant No. 1,” to name a few. His songs have been featured in over 100 films, countless TV shows, and advertising campaigns around the globe, and speaking to the longevity of his music, 2023 marks the 40th Anniversary of the smash hit “True,” which has received over five million airplays in North America alone. In addition, his timeless songs have been sampled by many artists, including the Backstreet Boys, PM Dawn, Nelly, Paul Anka, Rui da Silva and Lloyd. As a solo artist, Kemp has released two albums for Columbia Records, Little Bruises (1995) and Insolo (2021). He’s also written two musicals with Guy Pratt, with whom he currently co-hosts a popular podcast called the Rockonteurs, and for the last five years, Kemp has toured the world with Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason’s band, Saucerful of Secrets, as co-lead singer and guitarist.

Gary will tour Australia in September

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets will tour Australia in September.

Dates are:

16 and 17 September, Melbourne, The Forum

19 September, Brisbane, Exhibition Centre

21 and 22, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

25 September, Perth, Riverside Theatre

https://www.tegdainty.com/tour/nick-mason-australia/

